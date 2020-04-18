He dies, Brian Dennehy, the character of “Rambo”

The award-winning actor Brian Dennehy, known for his roles in “Rambo,” and “Romeo and Juliet”, has died at the age of 81 years. In a career of over four decades and included work on television, as shows such as “Dynasty” and “Dallas,” in addition to the action on Broadway, such as “Death of a Salesman” and don’t like in the animated movie “Ratatouille” from Pixar.

Dennehy has died of natural causes that are not related to the coronavirus at his home in Connecticut on the night of Wednesday, along with his wife, Jennifer, and son, Cormac, ” said his agent in a statement.

Larger-than-life, generous to the core, is a father and grandfather, a proud, dedicated people who will be greatly missed his wife, Jennifer, his family and many friends,” he tweeted to his daughter, Elizabeth, also an actress.

After working on “Dynasty” in 1981, Dennehy has won a name for himself in the following year, the role of the sheriff of the villain in the first film of the franchise, “Rambo,” with Sylvester Stallone. He has also appeared as one of the leaders of the alien in “Cocoon” (1985), and ” the father of Romeo (Leonardo DiCaprio) in the 1996 version of the classic Shakespeare play “Romeo and Juliet”.

Dennehy has also starred opposite Robert De Niro and Al Pacino in the police, “The Two Faces of Law,” was published in 2008. Well-known for their big, physical, imposing, Dennehy has won two awards, the Tony for his acting in the drama “Death of a Salesman”, by Arthur Miller, and the “Long Journey” Into the Night” by Eugene O’neill.

In the television adaptation of “Death of a Salesman”, and in 2000, earned her a Golden Globe award, and six Emmy nominations. Born in Bridgeport, Conn., in 1938, Dennehy enlisted in the U.s. Navy at the end of the decade of the 1950’s, serving for a time on the island of Okinawa.

Later, Dennehy worked as a stock broker in New York city, with Martha Stewart, who has remained a friend before you start to take action and move to Los Angeles.