here are the dates and how to attend

Rock, pop, and country, see it all the time, and if you arrange to attend the concert of your favorite artist

Because of the pandemic of the new coronavirusesmany artists have put into the presentations, in the format of a live – in that has done the most successful.

During the quarantine, the public was able to see the performances of the various artists. In the last few weeks, for example, with the fans and enjoyed the concert Jorge e Matheus and Bruno & Marrone. Also, they had a meeting with the Linda Thomasthat broke the record for the number of people watching live at the same time the show up on Youtube.

Meanwhile, in Brazil, some of the artists have also been mobilized to prepare for the festivals, with a variety of presentations. Elton John he organized the iHeart Living Room, Concert hall, and the public have come to expect more shows at the end of the week.

While there is not yet an estimate of when the large cities will be, the more the artists are going to invest in a winning formula for the quarantine, and, with it, you will need to arrange to be able to watch live from your favorite artist.

We have separated all the lives that are going to roll over in the next few weeks. Please see below for the schedule and how to watch it:

Mano Walter

Where and when to watch it. On Saturday, 18/04, at 16 pm, the official channel of the artist on YouTube.

Wesley Safadão

Where and when to watch it. On Saturday, 18/04, 20, on the official channel of the artist on YouTube.

Lady Gaga

The singer will take part in the campaign, “One world: #TodosEmCasa” of the World Health Organization.

Where and when to watch it. On Saturday, the 18th, at 21, the official channels of the Global Citizen, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Channel, YouTube, and Facebook.

The transmission will also have shows in the Eddie Vedderthe Pearl Jam, Alanis Morissette, Christy Elish, Elton John, Stevie Wonder and to the others.

Fernando and Sorocaba

Where and when to watch it. On Saturday, 18/04, at 22h15, the official channel of the artist on YouTube, and RecordTV!.

Paul

Where and when to watch it. On Saturday, 18/04, at 22h, at the official channel of the artist on YouTube.

Lollapalooza

The line-up will include electronic presentations, in order to introduce to the stage at Perry’s By Doritos.

Where and when to watch it. On Sunday, 19/04, through the official channel of the festival, at its own YouTube. The full line-up is:

Evokings – 16h to 16h45

Ashibah – 17h-18h

These include the Ink, -18: 15, at 19h15

Victor Lou – 19: 30 to 20: 30

Chemical Surf – 20h45 at 21: 45 hrs

Dubdogz – 22h to 23h

Vinne – 23h15 à 00h15

Fractall X-Rockstead – 00: 30 to 01: 30

Roberto Carlos

Where and when to watch it. On Sunday, 19/04, hours ago, the official channel of the artist on YouTube.

Rust

Where and when to watch it. On Sunday, 19/04, at 16 pm, the official channel of the artist on YouTube.

Henrique e Juliano

Where and when to watch it. On Sunday, 19/04, at 18 o’clock, on the official channel of the artist on YouTube.

Of

Where and when to watch it. Monday, 20/04, 20, on the official profile of the artist, on Instagram.

John’s Death and Henry

Where and when to watch it. Monday, 20/04, at 21, the official channel of the artist on YouTube.

Black

Where and when to watch it. Monday, 21/04, at 18 o’clock, on the official channel of the artist on YouTube.

Beautiful

Where and when to watch it. Wednesday, 22/04, at 19, the official channel of the artist on YouTube.

Simone and I

Where and when to watch it. Friday 24/04 time ago, the official channel of the artist on YouTube.

Gustavo Miyon

Where and when to watch it. On Saturday, 25/04, 20, on the official channel of the artist on YouTube.

Pedro Sampaio

Where and when to watch it. On Saturday, 25/04, at 22: 30 on the official channel of the artist on YouTube.

Mumuzinho

Where and when to watch it. Sunday 26/04, at 16, on the official channel of the artist on YouTube.

Who’s Excited

Where and when to watch it. Sunday 26/04, at 18 o’clock, on the official channel of the artist on YouTube.

Mark & Vegas Mode

Where and when to watch it. Wednesday, 29/04, 20, on the official channel of the artist on YouTube.

