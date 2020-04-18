‘In Defence of Jacob’: Chris Evans reveals the details of the story in a new video to Watch!

The Apple+ has released a new video of behind-the-scenes of the seriesIn Defense of Jacob,‘ (Defending Jacob), starring Chris Evans.

Check it out:

The production debut is set for the day On April 24,.

The series is based on the novel of the same name by William Landay.

The story revolves around a shocking crime, which has plagued a small town in Massachusetts with a legal assistant to be torn between his oath to pursue justice at any cost, and her unconditional love for her son.

Chris Evans and ‘jaeden Martell star. Michelle Dockery, Cherry Jones, Pablo Schreiber, Betty And Gabriel and Sakina Jaffrey to round off the cast.

‘In Defense of Jacob,’ it was created, written, and produced by the Mark Bomback. Morten Tyldum (‘Game of Imitation’she enters as the director of the show.