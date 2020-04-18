Iron man 3: Marvel’s used a version of the CGI-Robert Downey Jr. during the final scene

In the third installment of the franchise, the The man in the Iron it was finished after the star Robert Downey, Jr. you have been hurt while filming some of the footage, which forced the crew to end up in the final scene, using special effects by The CGI.

Some of the fans may not have realized until then that it was a The CGI Robert Downey Jr. due to an injury on the set of the Iron man 3 . By using shots, facial collected at a later stage by inserting a digital version of the actor on the body of a stunt man, film-makers were able to compensate for the inability of the actor to shoot the scene.

A user of Twitter, took advantage of what was being discussed on the social networks, and shared some of the images of the scene in question:

“Oh, yeah, did you know that during the whole of the final scene of ” Iron Man 3, Marvel has made a CGi of a RDJ and put it in the body of a stunt double, because RDJ he was injured during the filming of”.

Directed by Shane Black from a screenplay co-written with Drew Pearce, the film’s stars, Robert Downey Jr., Gwyneth Paltrow, Don Cheadle, Guy Pearce, Rebecca Hall, Stephanie Szostak, James Badge Dale with Jon Favreau and Ben Kingsley.

