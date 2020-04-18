Is viraliza photo of a couple of nurses struggling against the Covid-19

Between the surgeries, Ben Cayer and Mindy Brockspouses and nurse anesthetists, they looked through layers of protective equipment and closed eyes. A co-worker was there to take a picture.

Now the image, shared on social networks, is inspiring people all over the world.

Read also: Without checking, inflammations in the body by Covid-19

“Everyone is talking about the picture,” says Cayer, 46 years old. Touch a chord “because we’re all going through the same thing at the moment and is a symbol of hope and love”.

Brock38-year-old added: “The important thing is that we remain united, work together, and we always support one another. And not only Ben and I, but all humans at this time “.

The couple of Florida you share a home, a career, and, now, a mission: to assume the duty of the high risk of placing breathing tubes in patients, surgical, any of which may have Covid-19.

Do not think twice before volunteering for the new team “airways” of the General Hospital of Tampa, says Cayer.

Place a tube in the mouth of a patient, and lower it to your airway requires close contact, and because the virus is spread in drops, it requires the highest level of protective equipment. To preserve the equipment and less exposure to health care workers, the hospital reduced to a minimum staff for the intubaciones before the surgeries.

Only emergency surgeries continue to be in the hospital of Tampa, to make space as the pandemic continues to grow.

The couple met in nursing school in 2007. In the classroom, they sat in alphabetical order. Brock to the side of Cayer, says, “and just took off from there.”



Photo: AP

They were married five years ago and now work for TeamHealth, a firm of medical staff. But on the morning of the photo, discussed during the commute to work. They did not agree on what to play on the car radio, and who washed the dishes at home.

“We were discussing,” she says. Later, were found between surgeries. The tension melted. “All of those trivial things on which we were discussing this morning, in the grand scheme of things, are not so important.” The photo captures that moment.

He says he will not worry much about getting sick, even though the virus has been approached. The mother of Brock has recovered from Covid-19. Coworkers are afraid to get it. Patients feel alone because the visitors have been strictly limited.

It is useful to be married to another nurse, because “unless you’re here doing this, there is no way to describe it,” says Mindy.