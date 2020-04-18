“It, or peel it off”: Alejandro Speitzer melts by tender photo of Esther Expsito

City of Mexico.- Rumors of a romance between Esther Expsito of “lite’ and the mexican actor Alejandro Speitzer re-emerged, fed by a reaction of the interpreter aztec that was melted by a photo of ‘The Jerk’ in the account of Instagram of it.

The protagonist of the acclaimed series of Netflix, was surprised by their followers with a tender picture of his childhood that be gan the praise of fans, however, the reaction of Speitzer it was the one ms calls the attention and gener again rumors of a romance.