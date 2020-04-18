It’s here! Everything about the first live show da Anitta direct-to – home Video)

On Sunday, April 19th, from 13: 50 to: save the schedule, it will eventually happen on the first live show da Anitta. The singer is the only one in brazil is scaled to the project “The Music Lives”, a project of the LiveXLive, in partnership with the TikTok, which takes place in the course of the weekend, with more than 30 attractions.

How will it work? To live, is going to happen in the Anitta into the TikTok. Your followers will be able to view your presentation directly from your home. In addition, the colombian J Balvin and Manuel Medrano of the american Lumineers, Swae Lee, and the Two Feet, the Arc Angle, Jeremih, and Dj Pope, Nik West, and the puerto rican Myke, Towers, and the young teenager to the German, Stefan Benz, and Nahko, is a part of the line-up.

“The TikTok is proud to partner with LiveXLive to create an immersive experience for the live broadcast of several days at a time on our platform with #musiclives and supporting artists, composers, and professional music MusiCares,” said the head of the north – american partnerships in music, and the operations of the content on the TikTok, Corey Sheridan. The festival will also be presenting the programs for this period of social isolation are linked to well-being, such as self-care and care for the health of the world’s leading experts in the industry. Throughout the live stream, users will have the opportunity to donate to a charity or charities established by the Recording Academy and its affiliate, MusicCares Fund for the Relief Covid-19”, to help you, the artists and the music community during this period of the pandemic.

Anitta-vs-Live –

The feeling of the moment, among the brazilian artists, broadcasts of the live shows on the internet has become a new source of revenue. More and more professionals, their lives, and also raised concerns about the violation of social isolation, with the displacement of workers and the technical staff for the house of the artist. Initially, Anitta said he would not take the shows on the internet at the time of the quarantine to avoid a backlash. In the past week, with increased demand from the public, she went on to say that he was looking for a format in order to be able to do the lives without putting people’s lives at risk.” By the end of the partnership with TikTok can be a tip-off to the rio to sign from time to time on the track.