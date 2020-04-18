Jason Momoa discusses his character in “Dune,” comparing it to Han Solo

Jason Momoa, and at the end of this year, Momoa will be adding another franchise, most likely to succeed at their career, with “the Dune”, a science fiction by Denis Villeneuve, like Duncan Idaho.

While long-standing fans of the “Dune” you are of course familiar with Duncan Idaho’s, for those of you uninitiated on the history of the series, Momoa has provided a description of your character, it will be at your Han Solo: “he’s the Han Solo of the group,” he said.

“I perceive that this character is Duncan Idaho, who is a sort of master swordsman who has made the right-hand man of the Duke Leto, who is the [personagem] from Oscar’s Office. He is the first person in history to be sent to land on Duna, and that’s when I know the character of Javier Bardem interprets it, ” I don’t think I’ve had a scene with Javier Bardem – he, Timothée Chalamet, Josh Brolin, naomi, Rebecca, Alex and Stellan Skarsgård. It is a film major and I’m well – he’s Han Solo of the group. It’s the kind of warrior-rogue that protects Timothée Chalamet, and serves as Oscar-Isaac”, he described that during the participation in The Ellen DeGeneretes. Check them out below:

Momoa also talked about the filming of the feature: “we Had to shoot in the Wadi Rum. I’ve never seen anything like this before, it was like shooting on another planet. Denis Villeneuve’s films, and he made a ‘Sicario’ and ‘The Arrival’. It was an honor to do it, and it’s a list of pretty stellar, I have never taken part in something so big.”

He is currently starring in the film alongside Timothée Chalamet as the main character, Oscar Isaac and Rebecca Fergunson his parents, Duke Leto Atreides and the Lady Jessica, Zendaya, as Chani, and Javier Bardem as Stilgar, and others.

The photo brings the cast of the House of Atreides, in “Dune,” from Warner Bros. Photo/Vanity Fair

“Dune” focuses on the story of the rich young ruler, Paul Atreides, who was born with a great destiny, the greater your understanding, which is expected to take over when you go to another planet to supervise the mining activities on Arrakis, but you’ll have to secure the future of the lives of his family and people….

The film is scheduled to be released in cinemas on the 18th of December, a date which has remained unchanged for a while, in spite of the multi-coronavirus.

