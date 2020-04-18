Kanye West says he was an alcoholic and drinking vodka in the morning

Kanye West has revealed that he was an alcoholic (Photo: Handout)

The Folhapress

SÃO PAULO, THE rapper Kanye West-has revealed that she has a childhood which is workable in an interview with GQ magazine. According to him, the alcohol was very present in his life, and was a bit painful for a long time.

“I didn’t take a drink from it, I realized that I needed to take it every day, but I never really doubted it, or it was said to me, ‘Hey, you’re an alcoholic functional’. People call me crazy, people call me for everything. But it’s not the love triangle is functional,” he said.

The rapper who has fought publicly against the issues of mental health, revealed that it was drinking vodka in the morning.

One day, he decided to change the course of history. “One day, when I was in my office working, and there was some vodka in the fridge, and I was going to have a drink during the day. But I looked at her and thought to myself, ‘the Devil, you’re not going to make me win today”.

The West has recently released a opera show, ‘Nebuchadnezzar’ (‘Nebuchadnezzar’), and you need to bring this show to Brazil, the pandemic has finished.