Kardashians celebrate Kourtney’s your birthday

Kourtney Kardashian you are celebrating the birthday of a 41-year-old on Saturday, the 18th. It is not clear if the arians had planned something special for the day, especially if we take into account the growing pandemic of coronaviruses, and the lack of contact and social. However, this does not mean that she will not be able to celebrate the day.

In fact, it has already started! Her family has posted several tributes through social media.

“Happy birthday to my beautiful Kourtney Kardashian! In life, I would have to find a way for you to have forever! I can not imagine my life without you and I would ever want to see thisit, ” said Khloé posting a collage of photos.

“You and I have a bond incredible that can never be broken, and Yes, you’re not going to get away from me!). You’re my best friend, and it’s one of the few people that I can count on“he said to her. “I know so many people who go through life without having a sister as a best friend. This, to me, a part of the heart. Thank God I was blessed with a sister, the most amazing you could ever ask for“.