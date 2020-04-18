Kim Kardashian has praised Her in a live tribute to the health workers and end the feud of the year – Monetary

+



Beyonce, Jay-Z, Kanye West and Kim Kardashian (Photo: Getty Images)

Socialite Kim Kardashian has stunned her fans and followers on social media to make a public praise on the singer Beyoncé for the participation of the artist in the live-in organised by the channel to ABC, as a tribute to the health workers working during a pandemic, the coronavirus.

The compliment made by the most famous of the sisters, the whole clan of Kardashian-Jenner picked up a lot of people by surprise because of it, and the wife of rapper Jay-Z being apart for years, as a result of the tension between her two husbands. The struggle of two couples came up to the crowd as Beyoncé and Jay Z missed the wedding of a socialite with a song in 2014.

The praise made Kim Kardashian’s presentation of Her at the channel’s ABC (Picture: Twitter)

Kim Kardashian has praised Her on Twitter, shortly after the singing of the song ‘When You Wish Upon a Star, that’s famous for its presence on the drawing of ‘Pinocchio’ (1940). Before the show, Beyonce said: “I would like to dedicate this song to all the health care professionals are working tirelessly for our safety and health.

A few moments after the ex-Destiny’s Child, Kim Kardashian, wrote on Twitter: “The voice of Beyoncé, it’s so pretty!”. Watch the video of the participation of Her at the end of the text.

Jay-Z and Kanye West (Photo: Getty Images)

Then, in the absence of Beyoncé and Jay-Z at the wedding of Kanye and Kim West, gave an interview to expose his injured friend, who he had always called her brother: “I’m sad for them that they have not gone away. I do know that they were going through some things, but it’s a family, and you can’t miss the wedding.”

After that, Jay-Z has dealt with the subject in the lyrics of the song ‘Friends’ (‘Friends’, in Portuguese). He said: “I will not go to anyone else for anything, when I and my wife are fighting”. Over the past few years, the two artists gave evidence of being at peace with one another, but had not been able to appear in public together.

Watch the following video of the presentation of the Games at:

