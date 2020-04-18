KUWTK: Fiery! Kris Jenner banishes the team to the reality, to have a intimate moment with her boyfriend in a unusual place, Are you doing what I think you’re doing?” — watch it!

Kris Jenner, to tell me ALL of it. Our ‘momager’ favorite each and every day more and more well-settled with their sexuality, and the relationship with the manager Corey Gamble. The matriarch of the clan Kardashian-Jenner proved that the ‘fire’ that follows the access between the two, and has to be spent on the team, the reality show, “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” and enjoy a bit of time alone with your beloved… in the office, Kylie Jenner! Lol

In an episode of “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” aired on this week in the United States, the manager had a very ‘said no’. In the office, the younger daughter, with the mother he loved, and he was given an selinho. “That’s it?”, he said. Then the two get into a fight gives you a passionate kiss. In the confessional, Kris Jenner confesses that he/she has been an excellent time on their relationship, especially in bed, if you know what I do,

“Sex at my age is a wonderful thing, and it is beautiful! And guess what, it just goes on and on. It’s kind of fabulous,” delivered, as the issue showed a few scenes of the lovebirds moving in and out of places, worked out on the ‘ vibe ‘be hidden’. Oh, and the quarantine, can’t wait for it! Lol

Back to work for Kylie Jenner, the star of “KUWTK” says to her boyfriend: “Don’t go, you don’t have five minutes? Let’s go there.”. Nice! Corey was surprised but did not deny the claim. “Are you serious?!”, he asked for confirmation. “Yeah, you’ve got five minutes to spare?” asked Kris. “Yes, yes, I’m going to pack up this time!” they saw the enterprise.

And they got it! “All right, guys, all of you, get out of here.” Here’s my mic, I’m going to take a break for 10 minutes. Good-bye, sorry, bye” reported Effects to dispense with the production of a reality tv show, and delivering all of the audio equipment. An employee, one needs to consider whether: “They’re doing what I think you’re doing?”. Watch the scene:

Kris didn’t hide from anybody that it is as well being satisfied with their sex lives. In a sneak peek of the episode released during the week, and the mom speaks candidly with Kendall and Khloé on the subject, as well as the loss of a product!

“You have lipstick spread to my face?” asked Kris. “No, why?” gave Khloé. The manager then reported on his adventures in the warm with your boy. “We were having a makeout session in the car he said. “My shirt it is the right thing to do?” he added, with the momager, leaving the daughters, WELL, uncomfortable.

“Why is your shirt, I wouldn’t be the right thing?” wanted to know, Khloé. “It’s just one of those days!” “explained Kris. The mother of the True Canada has followed in the course The two get into a fight that is not over here? I thought that he would come and have lunch”. In the following, the company continued with teasing and pouting at the girls. “Corey had to go home and sleep because we were awake all night. Do you know how it works replied Jenner.

Away from her daughters, Kris has commented on this period of heat is in your life. Women go through stages in their lives, and I’m going through one of those stages where I like it so much that I never am happy with my boyfriend” in the world. She further lamented that the situation for Khloé, who split from the ex, Tristan Thompson, after a scandal in itself: “It’s a little bit unfair for me to be dating and having the best time of my life, and it’s Khloé not to be.