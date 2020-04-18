Live from Eddie Vedder: you know how to view the live stream on the Internet

Today, the 18th of April, in the year 2020, the “life of lives” is going to happen to you, and you will have to participate in Eddie Vedderlead singer of the Pearl Jam.

The critically acclaimed musician, is a part of the new line-up of the festival online Together At Hometo be led by a Lady Gaga side by side with the World Health Organization, and it will be on display in the video, as well as the Paul McCartney, The Rolling Stones, Billie Joe Armstrong, Adam Lambert, Chris Martin, Taylor Swift, Jennifer Lopez, Was Eilish, John Legend, Sam Smith, Camila Cabello, Maluma, Stevie Wonder, Andrea Bocelli, Celine Dion, and much, MUCH more.

We have compiled a special publication on how to watch the #TogetherAtHome, which starts at 15 o’clock (eastern Time) on the Internet.

Here you can see a list of all the channels, both on the Internet and on TV, in which event it will pass on, as well as the time. Some of the more “hot” in the line-up, when they get to the attractions, the greatest, to be held from 21 hours to complete at the Time of the event.

There is no time frame or confirmation of the schedule for each artist, and also does not know what is the format of each of the one or of the duration of the performance.

In any case, it is certain that the major artists have more than one space, and this is supposed to happen with Eddie Vedder.

Below you can find the official video of the broadcast on YouTube. For a full list of options of where to watch on other platforms as well, just click here.

