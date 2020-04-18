Live from the star meets Lady Gaga, and Taylor Swift with an overdose of Tiago Leifert · the News on TV

The programming of the Globe, you will have an overdose of James Leifert is this Saturday (the 18th). In addition to his regular presence in the BBB20, who will present the broadcast of the brazilian One World: Together, At Home, after the top of the Hour. The festival is an online, organized by the ” Lady Gaga will also appear in the post-mortem takes place, and Globoplay.

The superlive, of the stars of the international pop, is organized by the NGO ” Global Citizen, to raise funds for health-care professionals on the front line of the battle for the new coronavirus (Covid-19).

The Globoplay will broadcast the pre-show in the starting 15, with performances by such names as, Adam Lambert, Ben Platt, Writing, in addition to Luis Fonsi, Matthew McConaughey, Maluma and the German Yatra.

The main shows in the One World: Together, At Home, will be displayed at first in the post-mortem takes place, at 21. The heart and transmit to all of the presentations immediately after the program, Serginho Groisman, de 0h44 a 2h44. The display is synchronized with that of the United States, and the simultaneous translation of A Pecegueiro do Amaral.

All in all, more than one hundred artists will perform in their own homes. The curator of the show, it was the title of a Lady Gaga. You will also take part in the festival, the charity singers, such as Taylor Swift, the ex-Beatle, Paul McCartney, Elton John, and Stevie Wonder. The only presence of the brazilian will be the funkeira Anitta, who is going to announce the concert of the colombian singer J Balvin.

The transmission of the global command, the event will be the responsibility of the comedians Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel, and Stephen Colbert. The Globe has been searched for by the The news on the TV in order to understand what were the criteria for the choice of Leifert for a role in Brazil, but did not receive a response to the end of this text.

Lives on Saturday

In Brazil, the users will have more choices of entertainment in the lives, and music transmitted through social networks. Please see the schedule below:

16 – Alexandre Pires (Audio)

16 – Bruno & Baker (Audio)

17 – Knights of Brazil (YouTube video)

19 – David Guetta (YouTube)

20 – Wesley Safadão (Dvd

22h15 – Fernando & Sorocaba (YouTube, Record, and A7)

