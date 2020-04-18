Marvel has heroes that are going to replace the Avengers in the MCU

The plot of The Eternal states that the film is going to take place after Avengers: Ultimate – transforming the heroes into more of a new team in the MCU, but it seems that there will also be glimpses into the ancient past of the universe.

Of all the films in Phase 4 of the Marvel comics, The Eternals are one of the most mysterious. The film will follow the story of a group of loved ones to join poderosíssimos.

But, like so many other Marvel movies, and The Eternal has been postponed due to the coronavirus. In November of this year, and the rookie passed it to February 11, 2021.

The stars of this production, they used the social network to comment on the delay. Kumail Nanjiani has used Twitter to praise in the measure:

“There are more important things going on in the world at that time. So stay safe, stay out of the city, engage in social distancing, and we’ll see you in February,” wrote the actor.

