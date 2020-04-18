Marvel has heroes that are going to replace the Avengers in the MCU

2021 will be the year in which The Eternals, the Marvel comics coming to the movies, and with every day that passes, more news about the film they appear in.
Recently, Marvel Studios have released the synopsis from the official film of the group, which will – at least temporarily – to the Avengers in the theaters, now that the heroes are not going to come together in the Phase 4 of the Marvel universe.
Fans of the Marvel comics, they are freaking out with the fake Robert Downey Jr
The story highlights the conflict between The Eternal and the Deviantes. “All of the Above from Marvel Studios, and it shows a very exciting time for super-heroes in the Universe of Film from the Marvel comics, aliens, ancestors, you who are living on Earth in secret for over a thousand years. After the events of the Avengers: Deadline, a tragedy that is unexpected that causes them to come out of the shadows, and come together again, on the way to the most ancient of mankind, and the Deviantes”. “The cast is amazing and includes Richard Madden, as the powerful Ikaris, Gemma Chan as a lover of humanity, Sersi, Kumail Nanjiani as a powerful cosmic being Kingo, Lauren Ridloff as a super-fast, Makkari, Brian Tyree Henry, the clever inventor of Phastos, Salma Hayak, as a wise woman and spiritual leader, Ajak, Mildred McHugh, as the eternally young woman, Spire, Don Lee and the mighty epic of Gilgamesh, Barry Keoghan as far Druig, and Angelina Jolie is as brave a warrior Thena. Kit Harrington, is Dane Whitman”. Keanu Reeves is a super-hero in the film, from the directors of the Avengers and Ultimate
The plot of The Eternal states that the film is going to take place after Avengers: Ultimate – transforming the heroes into more of a new team in the MCU, but it seems that there will also be glimpses into the ancient past of the universe. Of all the films in Phase 4 of the Marvel comics, The Eternals are one of the most mysterious. The film will follow the story of a group of loved ones to join poderosíssimos. But, like so many other Marvel movies, and The Eternal has been postponed due to the coronavirus. In November of this year, and the rookie passed it to February 11, 2021. The stars of this production, they used the social network to comment on the delay. Kumail Nanjiani has used Twitter to praise in the measure: “There are more important things going on in the world at that time. So stay safe, stay out of the city, engage in social distancing, and we’ll see you in February,” wrote the actor. The film by Angelina Jolie will be the controversial novel by Marvel
