Mexico reached a new peak of confirmed cases of COVID-19

With the update of figures on the epidemic of coronavirus in Mexico this Friday, the growth of positive cases by COVID-19 reached a new peak in a period of 24 hours since the condition is introduced in the national territory, at the end of February.
And is that, from Thursday to Friday, the positive COVID-19 added 578 new cases, bringing the number of 6,297 to 6,875. This is the highest growth so far.
In April, had already been presented significant increases from one day to another, but none had come even to the 500 positive on just a 24-hour cycle. On four occasions, there were days with more than 400 confirmed cases between one day and another.
Deal two days previous to it: the Thursday, April 16, with 450 positive new ones, and the Wednesday, April 15, with 448. Since the curve of infections begins to increase significantly, as is expected to pass, because the country is on the verge of phase 3, the hardest of the epidemic of COVID-19, where the spread will accelerate.
In addition, Friday, April 10, a week ago, and Sunday 12 of the same month, it surpassed the barrier of 400 confirmed cases: the first of which was 403 and the second 442. The day with less contagion of recent weeks was on April 2, with 132 cases.
The authorities are already preparing for phase 3. This Thursday, the mexican government reported that the National Day of Healthy Distance will last until the 30th of may, and not until the 30 of April as he planned, in order to preserve the mitigation measures in the epidemic of coronavirus, as well as maintain the protection of older adults with chronic diseases and pregnant women.
However, due to the low or zero transmission of the virus in some areas of the country, measures of health security in those territories will remain until the May 17.
“We are anticipating the Phase 3. Technically we’re not in Phase 3 overall,” explained the deputy minister of Health, Hugo López-Gatell, although he said that yes there are areas that should be treated that way, but that there is not a generality across the country.
The sanitary authorities of Mexico reported Friday that the balance of deaths due to the epidemic of coronavirus in the country is of 546 deaths. The positive cases the COVID-19for their part , are already 6,875.
The number of suspected cases reached 13,364 and the patients that were negative were 28,126, which gives a grand total of 48,365 people studied up on this the 17th of April. The people recovered are already 2,627, that is to say, 38% of the infected confirmed has already passed the condition.
Among the confirmed cases, the Mexico city has already exceeded the two thousands, and came to 2,080 positive cases, and it is located as the federal entity with more patients. We follow the State of Mexico, with 754 and Baja California, with 536 people infected with hiv. Colima, with seven cases, Durango, with 19, and Zacatecas, with 23 positiveare the entities with fewer confirmed cases.
Of the positive COVID-19 confirmed, 58% are men and 42% are women. Between 20 and 59 years, cases outpatient exceed to the hospital, but between 60 and those older than 95 years, the cases of hospitalization are more common than outpatientalthough in the two age groups are presented cases of both types.
Among the confirmed deaths by COVID-19, 70% are men and 30% are women. 43% of those fatalities had high blood pressure; a 37.36% suffered from diabetes; 32.6% were overweight, and 11.54% smoking.