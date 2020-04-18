Nasty, and Lady Gaga, are featured; the list





The lives for today, the 18th of Aprilwill move around on the internet all day long. Since the beginning of this fever on the internet, and this Saturday should be the day with the most shows.

Among the highlights of this Saturday is Wesley Safadão, Alexander Locatithe event One-World – Together, At-Home organized by the Lady Gaga in partnership with the world health organization (World Health Organization), and the presence of a number of artists, such as Paul McCartney, Chris Martin (Coldplay), and Anitta.

In this post, we give you all the details of the the lives of today’s the times and links to watch the live show.

THE LIVES OF TODAY 18/04

Reproduction/Instagram

The lives of today are going to get up early, at 16. Here’s the full list:

16: Alexandre Pires-YouTube

For more information on the Instagram the singer

16: Mano Walter on YouTube

For more information on the Instagram the singer

16: Bruno Barreto YouTube

For more information on the Instagram the double

15: Pre-show-One-World – Together, At Home, in the Globoplay and a post-mortem takes place

Read more on our blog post about the event

20: john Wesley Safadão on YouTube

For more information on the Instagram the singer

16: the Pre-show, a One-World – Together, At Home, in the Globoplay and a post-mortem takes place



Some of the confirmed artists: Alicia Keys, Anitta, Was Eilish, Camila Cabello, Celine Dion, Chris Martin, David and Victoria Beckaham, Ellen Degeneres, Elton John, Heidi Klum, Jack Johnson, Jennifer Hudson, Jennifer Lopez, Jessie J, Jimmy Fallon, John Legend, Lady Gaga, Maluma, Michael Buble, Oprah Winfrey, Paul Mccartney, Pharrell Williams, the Rolling Stones, Sam Smith, Samuel L Jackson, Sarah Jessica Parker, Shawn Mendes, and Sheryl Crow, Stevie Wonder, Taylor Swift, The Killers and Usher.

Read more on our blog post about the event

22h: Pablo on Youtube

For more information on the Instagram the singer

22h15: Fernando and Sorocaba on YouTube, and in the RecordTV

For more information on the Instagram the singer

On Sunday, the 19th of April, is also pleased with the lives of the Rust, Henrique e Juliano and Roberto Carlos.

We have a blog post with the following lives planned out for the month of April.

+ Quiz for the 90’s: I Doubt if you get it right

+ How to make group video calls





YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Related