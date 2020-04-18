“One World: Together at Home: prior to the start of the festival there is a special event online. See here for show business

The initiative is a “One World: Together at Home,” will be held in the early morning hours, Saturday to Sunday from the one in the morning, and you may be able to be seen online and on the tv CHANNEL, and MTV. You can also follow the festival on here at the FROG Mag.

Prior to the main event, between 19: 00 and in the morning, due to the show (pre-show) for the six-hour broadcast for a server. Adam Lambert, Jennifer Hudson, The Killers, Luis Fonsi, Milky Chance, Niall Horan, Rita Ora, Annie Lennox, Ben Platt, Christine And The Queens, Finneas, Jack Johnson, Jessie J and John Legend are just some of the artists who participated in it.

HERE’S THE PLAY:

From the one in the morning, it starts to push the master of the “One World: Together, at Home.” In the Uk, and the live direct can be followed on TV, on MTV and in the Radio Business.

The guest list is very large, and Lady Gaga took over the curation of the event, which will include (take a deep breath and take note: Taylor Swift, Lady Gaga, Paul McCartney, Billie Eilish, Lizzo, Elton John, Andrea Bocelli, Celine Dion, Shawn, Mendes, Camila Cabello, Jennifer Lopez, Kacey Musgraves, J Balvin, Billie Joe Armstrong, Eddie Vedder, Chris Martin, Sam Smith, Lang Lang, Alanis Morissette, Burna Boy, and Stevie Wonder are just some of the artists who will be taking part in the event to find out more, click here.

THE ALIGNMENT OF THE PRE-SHOW:

19: 00 – 20h59

Adam Lambert

Andra Day

Black Coffee

Charlie Puth

Eason Chan

Hozier & Maren Morris

Hussain Al Jassmi

Jennifer Hudson

Jessie Reyez

She

Lang Lang

Liam Payne

Lisa Mishra

Luis Fonsi

Milky Chance

Niall Horan

Picture This

Rita Ora

Getting Tukker

The Killers

Vishal Mishra

21: 00 – 22h59

Adam Lambert

Annie Lennox

Ben Platt

Cassper Nyovest

Christine And The Queens.

Common

Delta Goodrem

Ellie Goulding

Finneas

Jack Johnson

Jacky Cheung

Jess Glynne

Jessie J

Juanes

She

Michael Buble

Rita Ora

Sebastian Yatra

Sheryl Crow

Sort Madjozi

Getting Tukker

The Killers

Zucchero

23: 00 – 00h59

Angela

Annie Lennox

Ben Platt

Billy Ray Cyrus

Charlie Puth

Christine And The Queens.

Common

Eason Chan

Ellie Goulding

Hozier

Jennifer Hudson

Jessie J

John Legend

Juanes

Lady Antebellum

Leslie Odom, Jr.

Luis Fonsi

Niall Horan

Picture This

Sebastian Yatra

Sheryl Crow

SuperM