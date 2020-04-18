“One World: Together at Home: prior to the start of the festival there is a special event online. See here for show business

The initiative is a “One World: Together at Home,” will be held in the early morning hours, Saturday to Sunday from the one in the morning, and you may be able to be seen online and on the tv CHANNEL, and MTV. You can also follow the festival on here at the FROG Mag.
Prior to the main event, between 19: 00 and in the morning, due to the show (pre-show) for the six-hour broadcast for a server. Adam Lambert, Jennifer Hudson, The Killers, Luis Fonsi, Milky Chance, Niall Horan, Rita Ora, Annie Lennox, Ben Platt, Christine And The Queens, Finneas, Jack Johnson, Jessie J and John Legend are just some of the artists who participated in it.
HERE’S THE PLAY:
From the one in the morning, it starts to push the master of the “One World: Together, at Home.” In the Uk, and the live direct can be followed on TV, on MTV and in the Radio Business.
The guest list is very large, and Lady Gaga took over the curation of the event, which will include (take a deep breath and take note: Taylor Swift, Lady Gaga, Paul McCartney, Billie Eilish, Lizzo, Elton John, Andrea Bocelli, Celine Dion, Shawn, Mendes, Camila Cabello, Jennifer Lopez, Kacey Musgraves, J Balvin, Billie Joe Armstrong, Eddie Vedder, Chris Martin, Sam Smith, Lang Lang, Alanis Morissette, Burna Boy, and Stevie Wonder are just some of the artists who will be taking part in the event to find out more, click here.
THE ALIGNMENT OF THE PRE-SHOW:
19: 00 – 20h59
Adam Lambert
Andra Day
Black Coffee
Charlie Puth
Eason Chan
Hozier & Maren Morris
Hussain Al Jassmi
Jennifer Hudson
Jessie Reyez
She
Lang Lang
Liam Payne
Lisa Mishra
Luis Fonsi
Milky Chance
Niall Horan
Picture This
Rita Ora
Getting Tukker
The Killers
Vishal Mishra
21: 00 – 22h59
Adam Lambert
Annie Lennox
Ben Platt
Cassper Nyovest
Christine And The Queens.
Common
Delta Goodrem
Ellie Goulding
Finneas
Jack Johnson
Jacky Cheung
Jess Glynne
Jessie J
Juanes
She
Michael Buble
Rita Ora
Sebastian Yatra
Sheryl Crow
Sort Madjozi
Getting Tukker
The Killers
Zucchero
23: 00 – 00h59
Angela
Annie Lennox
Ben Platt
Billy Ray Cyrus
Charlie Puth
Christine And The Queens.
Common
Eason Chan
Ellie Goulding
Hozier
Jennifer Hudson
Jessie J
John Legend
Juanes
Lady Antebellum
Leslie Odom, Jr.
Luis Fonsi
Niall Horan
Picture This
Sebastian Yatra
Sheryl Crow
SuperM