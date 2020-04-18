Patou: get to Know the designer who is helping WHO

The designer label in the French Patou is to raise funds for the project, the WHO, the Unicef, the Fund for a response of solidarity Covid-19”.

The Patou was initiated during a pandemic, build the project – #PatouGether, with the sale fully for the world health organization. The designer created a mini collection of t-shirts and sweatshirts, basic women’s and men’s. Both items are made of cotton, with the logo of the brand engraved on the back, and can be found in the colors of black and white.

The sale is being exclusive to the site, the Label, the profit is 100% aimed at the Bottom of the response, the solidarity Covid-19. However, e-commerce, with delivery restricted to the countries of Europe, and the United States, Canada, and Australia.

Know the Patou?

Speaking of the world of high-end designer labels, many of you know, Jean Patou, right? it has all the perfumes, the most well-known in the world. However, did you know that the brand has had on the design of a fashion re-starting in 2019, after the 26-year-old?

Yes, Jean Patou, before entering to the world of perfumery, it was in the world of fashion. This happened in 1914, he was a great pioneer in the industry of Sportwear and modern.

The story of the brand really begins, after the return of Jean in the first world war, where the designer can focus completely on the mark. The designer, known for innovation in Sportwear and luxury to provide the dresses with skirts, short, and without sleeves, and the waist is marked, so that the dropping of the use of the corset.

The CONDITIONS drew a lot of attention from the clothing to the bathroom. It will also put them on the great muse of the brand, the tennis star Suzzane Lenglen, thus bringing in the concept of goats, and some other parts which are considered as sport to a higher level luxury, with the embroidery, well made. The brand has enjoyed great success in the decades of the 20’s and 30’s and has been a strong competitor to coco Chanel at the time.

In 1923, the designer has launched as a perfume designer, creating the iconic men’s Joy, which for many years was considered to be the most expensive perfume in the world.

After the death of the fashion designer, several of the names that have passed through the creative direction of the fashion of the French brand, such as Marc Bohan, Karl Lagerfeld, Jean Paul Gaultier, and Chistian Lacroix. In 1987, it was the last one to launch, and a parade of the brand, thus ending the involvement in the world of fashion.

Resuscitation (cpr) in the fashion

In 2018, after a long period of 26 years, in the LVMH group, which is the largest in the luxury of the world, and is the owner of Louis Vuitton, has acquired the majority of the bullet, and decided to us it on the market, from the fashion to the top of the great fashion designer Guillaume Henry, who was on the board of directors of creative for the brand Nina Ricci.

With control of the Took it in the section on creativity, the brand was changed, the label lost out on the “John” and has begun to focus on women’s clothing and accessories for young women, with the concept of affordable and durable, are inspired by High fashion. In this new era, the designer is reflected in their tastes in the world of film, from the inspiration for women all around the world, and especially in the capital of france, which was one of the reasons for the choice of the firm, and the headquarters of the cia, which is located next to the awe-inspiring Notre-Dame Cathedral.

On the label, the collections have a footprint in the “haute couture”, the volume in a dramatic and sophisticated touch of paris, without giving up the convenience, and merges with neutral tones and colours, full of life, in addition to this, the designer put a Qr code on the label of the piece, with links that take account of all the details of the making of each one of them . To return to the world, took place during Paris fashion week in September 2019 at the latest.

The designer defines this new phase as “Patou is about the great outfits that you can mix-and that is to follow in the course of your daily life, it doesn’t matter if you are in Paris, Hong Kong or New York. “

By: Bruna Sousa