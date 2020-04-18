Petrobras halts 70% of the construction of the gas pipeline and Plant

Petrobras is going to halt, temporarily, over 70% of the construction of the gas pipeline Route 3, and the gas processing plant in the Petrochemical Complex of Rio de Janeiro (Comperj). The measures have been taken to respond to a letter from the city of Itaboraí, rio de janeiro, where is located the complex. And with that, the 4-thousand people are to get out of the building. The company has informed that the schedule of works will need to be re-evaluated. The design of the pipeline and creates a route for the flow of the natural gas produced in the pre-salt layer, by connecting a center of the gas from the Santos Basin to the Processing plant for Natural Gas (UPGN).