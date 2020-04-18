Photo: the system of air defense Russian Pantsir defend a military base of the USA in Iraq

A satellite managed to capture an image unusual for some: a system of air defence Pantsir-S, Russian-made, to the defense of a military base of the USA in Iraq.

In particular, this system was seen at the air base of al-Taji north of the iraqi capital, baghdad, which is currently used by the coalition forces. However, the US Army does not have the air defense systems of Russian-made.

🔴 10 Mart’ta alınan uydu görüntülerinden yola çıkılarak Rus #Pantsir-S hava savunma sisteminin, #Iraq‘taki Amerikan üssünü koruduğu iddia ediliyor. ABD ile Iran arasından başlayan gerilimlerden sonra böyle bir adım atıldığı iddia ediliyor. 🗒 Iddia sahibi Ruslar olduğu için 🤐 pic.twitter.com/zLlCiEw0SD — GOYTURK REPORT 🇹🇷 (@GokturkReport) April 15, 2020

Apparently, this is a Pantsir-S, belonging to Iraq, that was loaned to the american military to defend the airspace above its base, after being requested by the high command of the Army of the united states.

According to reports the average Russian Reporter, the image was captured on the 10th of march, but more likely is that this system of air defense were used since that increased the tension between the north american country and Iran to the beginning of 2020.

This is despite criticism that the western media have done on multiple occasions about the effectiveness of these air defense systems. The development of the Pantsir began in 1990 and ended in 1994. In 2012 the system was upgraded, and its latest version can eliminate air targets at a distance of up to 40 kilometres.

Apart from Russia, currently these systems are operated by Algeria, Iraq, Iran, United Arab Emirates, Oman, Syria, Ethiopia, Libya, and Serbia.