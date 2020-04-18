Protection, health and fashion: the use of masks goes on in the daily life

The Ministry of Health began to encourage the use of face masks, even for people not infected with the coronavirus, which changes the position. The change that has happened at a time when the stock of Ppe (personal protective equipment) are scarce, even for health-care workers on the front line against the pandemic, the Covid-19. The use of masks in the cloth, home-made by the population in general began to be encouraged by the ministry as a way to cut down on the quest for surgical masks that are essential to the work of doctors, nurses and all the professionals involved in the care of the patient.

Prior to the recommendation of the journalist Debora Ferreira I had already started the production of built-in protection for the family and friends. The mother of the First two years, a carrier of the cystic fibrosis (genetic disease is a rare, progressive, and even without a cure), for the journalist, it was common to use face masks because of the diagnosis of the child.

– We use it as a protection for the Manager and it became a habit in the family. When one of us is ill, we use it even in the work environment, in order to protect each other, and also to protect them. And it’s interesting to see that people are now able to see how important this is – he says.

His son First and a husband Because White (Photo below: File )

In Asia, the use of the mask is a natural, so many uses, including as an article of fashion. The model of the state of santa catarina Izzaias Roberto, who has lived for the past ten years in Guangzhou, the third largest city in China, says it is very common to see people using face masks on a day-to-day.

– It is very common for them to use it there as well. Women are use to this so I don’t need to wear make-up. If you get the flu, or you are sneezing, of course you would use the masks. This is a care, that for the chinese people, has, according to the model, the gesture is seen as an act of respect for one’s neighbor.

In the west, and the use did not, however, until the pandemic is the Covid-19, is seen in a positive way. She reports having experienced some of the situations of discrimination:

– You have already suffered enough scolding of the eyes on the street, in public places and in places and with people that they know.

To see this photo on Instagram the lack of respect and empathy that Brazil is so big that I turned in today. I was the target of ridicule because he was in a mask. and this is not the first time a few people got annoyed and grabbed at my foot, because I work with a mask when I need it, when you have someone who is that cold in your area, or now with the new Coronavirus. I don’t care, you go in through one ear and out the other… which to me, riot is watching this chaos from the people they are designing for if they are too strong, the unbeatable, especially for the ones that say that it is just a flu, if you take the Covid-19. they must be people without any parents, grandparents, aunts, uncles, great aunts, and I never should have made friends with some of diabetes, hypertension, a carrier for cystic fibrosis, asthma patients, someone undergoing cancer treatment… I’m sorry, and I’m sorry for the ignorance of these people, who are incapable of thinking in similar. that God will protect us! 🙏🏻 ▪️▪️▪️▪️#façavalerapena #alovida #obrigadadeus #maternar #motherhood #maternidadereal #maesreais #lifestyle #maedefibra #foconamudanca #mindfulness #cfmom #fibrosecistica #cysticfibrosis #mucoviscidose #resiliencia #coronavirus #covid_19 #empathy #sisterhood A publication is shared by the D-B R e F E R R E I R A (@blogalovida) in the 17th of Mar, 2020 at 9:23 PDT

The artists have transformed the accessory into a fashion

This is a change from the look of it is something that has to change to be a global trend, where you have to fight not only the virus, but it is a foe invisible in the society. There is no need to go very far back in history to understand how the use of masks has been discussed. The pop superstar Michael Jackson has been one of the figures most emblematic of the use of the mask. Tabloids were questioning the exaggeration of the use of this type of care at the time.

Justin Bibier and more recently, the singer Was Eilish, won five Grammy awards, it has already been clicked by using the accessory as part of your look. Was the bet on the models, nothing is a basic. At the award ceremony of the Grammy awards this year for the artist, he is a model signed by the brand to the Italian Gucci.

Inspired by asian models and following the recommendations of the board of health, the hallmark of santa catarina, brazil Labellamafia, launched this week, is a collection of masks in fashion.

The company has carried out international benchmarks such as Louis Vuitton, Balenciaga, Gucci, and Saint Laurent, and has also produced over 100 thousand masks, which were donated to the municipalities of Palhoça, in Florianópolis, Itajaí and Balneário Camboriú.

The founder and creative director of the brand, Giulliano Puga believed that the use of the mask, it should be incorporated into the life-style of brazil.

– As well as in Asia, the masks, and gloves, should be placed in the walk-in wardrobe. People are going to want to go back to a normal life, and it is a way of protecting designs.