Quarentenou! The tips on culture to enjoy it to the end of the week inside the house

Even though, for many of you, all the days seem the same lately, it’s more of an end-of-week is coming up. And you will have the opportunity to enjoy it from the country, going by the PROPOSAL, to the success of the uk and around the world, without having to go out of the house, and in the end, the recommendation is just that!

The “lives” if you have made a great choice in entertainment for that insulation, to your social networks. For the artists, it’s also a chance to showcase their work during this period of time.

Prepare a few snacks, a comfortable place to stay and check out the tips listed below, you are done for the artists and for the public at large.

The New World

Live on the Calls – On Thursday, December 16, at 20, the pair of rio and Carol&Cadu will live on the instagram of @of the universe.ink, singing for the love of the greatest successes in the pop, both nationally and internationally.

Visibility The Foundation of the Cultural Ormeo Junqueira Botelho, through the medium of the power Plant’s Cultural Energisa Nova Friburgo, is a call to all artists for this period of time: record a video of the landscape about what you are doing in order to know, or if you are working on the project.

The content will be published on the page of the Facebook of the Plant’s Cultural life, which, in June, a full 19 years of age. More information on WhatsApp (22) 98146-2493 and / or e-mail burburinho.scheila@gmail.com.

They are Peter of the Mountain Already, the Commercial and Industrial Association of São Pedro da Serra (Acisps) is open for registration till the 26th to the composers and performers of the region. The initiative is part of the first edition of the Festival, a Virtual Sing-St. Peter’s on the Hill”.

The artists will be judged by a technical jury, and by the public, it is, of course, on the internet. More information can be found at http://www.cantesaopedrodaserra.com.br/

To Live in the Face of – On Thursday, at 20h, a DJ, Leonardo Muniz is a live broadcast through Facebook, and promises to stir up your date night at home.

The Festival is live The Department of Culture in Teresópolis, by means of the Escola de Música Villa-Lobos/Polo, Forest, and promotes the festival has been dedicated to the Live Music, which takes place this coming Sunday, the 19th, and on the 26th of April.

On this first Sunday, from 16h, and the music is led by the teachers at the school: Terry Sweeney (guitar), According to Marreli (violin) and Bruno Fonseca (piano).

To keep up with the lives of the artists, just go to facebook official in the City of Teresopolis: https://www.facebook.com/pg/PrefeituraTeresopolisOficial

Brazil

On Thursday, 16/04

Live Cesar Menotti e Fabiano. The fans in the country will be able to watch the show from 20: 30 on the YouTube video.

NX Zero, Di Ferrero, recently cured of the covid-19, will lead a live of the old, and you have the album-Gee the Rock, sharing the screen with him.

On Friday, 17/04

The festival Workshow to Live is going to bring out the best in contemporary brazilian music. Artists such as Linda Thomas, Leo Santana, Maiara, and Maraísa, Zé Neto e Cristiano, Dilsinho, and more if you have from any of 19, in the channel of the artist on YouTube.

Saturday 18/04

The Festival’s online partner in the Centre of the Home the Session by, We will rely on Her to Jorge, SCOTT, Sky, Clarice Falcão, Kick the Beat, Mayer Hawthorne, Luedji big Tássia Reis. The concert will be broadcast on YouTube, Facebook, and Instagram.

On Sunday, 19/04

Live with the Rust, the from 16, the YouTube. Starting from 18 o’clock is the time of double Henry, and She is also on the video platform.

The world

Saturday 18/04

The main attraction is at the end of the week, the mega-festival, organized by the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Global Citizen. “One World: Together, at home in translation, “One world: together in the house,” will be curated by Lady Gaga, and performances by renowned artists of the international scene such as Elton John, Paul McCartney, and dozens of others. Personalities from TV and film will also be taking part.

The initiative wants to remind you of the importance of social isolation in the fight against the new coronavirus, and in the power of music, the arts, and the community and to the people who are on the front lines of the covid-19.

The broadcast will take place on a variety of platforms, both online and cable channels. In a TV broadcast, a video of the show will be shown on TV Globo on Sunday night, the 19th, after a WEEK.