Since you can’t hide: they filter a photo of queen Letizia who cause scandal to the Royal House

After having spent several days without news of queen Letiziaa photo of yours leaked recently, has given that talk in the world.

When the Royal House they least expected, the monarch espaola rebuilds polmica after the occurrence of an image of him where it looks like a bloated belly that can’t hide.

Related News

This has caused again the queen consort of Spain est in the headlines of various portals in the world. This capture confirmed the rumors come to circulate some time ago.

Apparently, queen Letizia will be expecting their third child. A magazine of shows of Germany was the one who public the photo of which you all speak.

“Meine Freizeit” was the means that difundi the image of the monarch and gave rise to the question that now all they make are pregnant?.

In the zip is observed to the wife of king Felipe VI with her hair pinned up, wearing a dress with a bag of blue color and can be seen as sticking out his tummy, which seems to 3 months of pregnancy.

The German magazine also encouraged to report that queen Letizia will be waiting for a child. However, until such time, no member of the royal family has come out to deny or confirm what if it says in the publication.