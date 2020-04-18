Sneakers in the Air Jordan 6 ‘DMP’ will be released in Brazil on Saturday

The classic version of the AJ6 gets a re-release and the official of Brazil is yet to be confirmed for it to arrive.

Up to now, one of the older releases to be remembered in the history of the Jumpman, for the collection, Defining Moments Pack,

it effectively set the tone for the telling of stories in the sneaker, offering up a couple of pieces that pays homage to the silhouettes worn by Michael Jordan during his title.

Now, almost 14 years later, the collection itself will become a big part of the folklore of the brand and, at the moment it is ready to be back in the spotlight, although it’s not exactly like he did in the first place. At the time of release, in two, Air Jordan 6 DMP are making a debut as a solo, and although it does not have to have with your partner, AJ11, this model is a construction that is almost identical to his appearance 14 years ago.

A large part of the upper portion is painted with a dark black, while the details will stand out with its finishes and gold – to the midsole, the ” Jumpman and on the heel, are all part of this luxurious treatment. Side by side, until the license plates come back, hanging over the side in their make-up golden full.

The Air Jordan 6 DMP, arrives in stores tomorrow, April 18, also in Brazil, in the shops, such as the ArtWalk. Check out the pictures of the beautiful model below.