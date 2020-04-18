Taika Waititi’s not, he directed episodes of the second season of the Mandalorian

The director of the final episode of the first season of the The Mandalorian, Taika Waititi it does not appear in the credits of the second year. During his live the “Thor: Ragnarok in the Instagramthe filmmaker, who also saw the whole of the battle of the IG-11 in the series, has said that his work on the Next Goal Wins do not allow him to return to the production of the Disney+ (via ComicBook).

In spite of the lack of Waititi, the new year The Mandalorianexpected to arrive in November, you will receive a series of the names of the weight in that direction, including the show runner Jon Favreau, Dave Filone the actor Carl Wheathers.

The first period ended in the United States The Mandalorian you should only get when the Disney application, it is freed up in the country. The story is about a mandalorian bounty hunter, played by Pedro Pascal. In the first of the year, he is faced with the task of delivering an intelligent creature, it is a baby of a race of Yoda’s. If you refuse to do so, he needs to escape and find a safe place for a child.

The second season of the hit series is set to debut in the us between September and December.