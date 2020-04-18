Tamara Falcó congratulates Ana Boyer with the photo more tender of his childhood

Ana Boyer meets 31 years and does so in a very sweet moment of his life, embellished by her husband, Fernando Verdasco and his son Miguel, who just turned a year, but also in a few circumstances very complicated due to the health alert to thwart any hint of celebration that goes beyond the walls of your home and the company of their closest family members. That does not prevent the confinement is the arrival of congratulations of his loved ones as her sister Tamara Falcó, that has elaborate on the albums of the family to rescue a beautiful image of childhood that has thrilled the birthday girl.



“Happy Bday to my sister babe, Ana Boyer, that I’ll always want you with all my heart”wrote the winner of the last edition of MasterChef Celebrity about the nostalgic photography. In it, appear the two sisters, smiling hugely with a swimsuit and holding of the hand. Due to the age difference, can be seen as Tamara, which will be about ten years old in the image, carries the voice of a singer, while I was the youngest of the family, led by her with an expression of happiness on the face. The youngest daughter of Isabel Preysler he has shared the nice greeting of his sister and has responded with several emojís with heart-shaped and a resounding: “¡¡And I more!!”.

Ana and Tamara have always been very united, and from that came into the world the small Michael your link has become even stronger, as the daughter of the marquis of Griñón is the godmother of the small. Recently, I shared a picture next to his godson in the garden with a reflection on the difficult moment we are going through. “The spring has always been a symbol of the return to life. My godson Miguel, with its year newly met, reminds me of just that“, published by launching a message of optimism and hope in a hard time for her, since a few weeks ago has given the last goodbye to his father Carlos Falcó.

With a year just completed, the child is the joy of the family and is the one who keeps up the spirits of all in a time in which their parents have had to make a break forced on their lives. Accustomed to roam the world without ceasing -not surprisingly, Miguel has earned the title of the baby more traveler – to accompany Fernando Verdasco in their tournaments, now have had to put their plans on pause. Which has not stopped even for a moment has been small, which has continued to grow, learning and filling the house with happiness.