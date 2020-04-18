Tamara Falcó congratulates the birthday of Anne Boyer with a picture of his childhood

Tamara Falcó (38) lives in the confinement involved in the sadness for the death of his fatherthe marquis of Griñon, the past 20 of march due to the coronavirus. But one of the few joys that the designer has had these days has given it to his nephew and godson Miguel Verdasco Boyer, and his little sister Ana Boyer, who feels very close-knit.

Today, Saturday, April 18, Ana has served 31 years old and Tamara has congratulated in Instagram Stories with a picture of both when they were small, which are very smiling hand in hand. in the image, Tamara, that I should have a 10-year-old has a swimsuit with orange and Anna of 2 years, a body of white flowers.









Next to the tender image, Tamara has written “Happy Bday to my sister babe, Ana Boyer, that I’ll always want you with all my heart”. The response has not been made to wait by the birthday girl, who has several emojís with the shape of a heart and a resounding: “¡¡And I more!!”.

The winner of Masterchef Celebrity and the youngest daughter of Isabel Preysler there have always been very united. When Hannah Boyer married with the tennis player Fernando Verdasco, in December 2017, on the exclusive island of Zvuk, it was Tamara who is commissioned to assist her in the organization. And when he was born the first child of the couple, a little over a year. We put Michael, in memory of the father of Ana and chose to Tamara as godmother of the little.







