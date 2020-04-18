Ten of the shows to follow by the end of the week, without ever leaving your home

After about a month of isolation, many people find themselves not knowing what to do…. As the recommendation is to stay at home, some of the artists have decided to use social media to maintain a connection with their fans.

At the end of this week, the culture and the lives of the quarantine, it was above and beyond. All festivals, national and international, which will bring the top names of brazilian music and from all over the world. Check out a selection of live broadcasts, scheduled for the end of the week.

The events are listed in the order of transmission.

1. Madagascar Circus Show-Beto Carrero

On day 3, the theme park was a big hit with the live broadcast of the show, The Cowboy’s Dream, which tells the story of the founding of the park. On Friday, the At 18: 30 it’s time for the gang from the Madagascar, to attend. The attraction may be associated through the Facebook or the YouTube video of Beto Carrero.

2. WorkShow Live

A festival with Linda Thomas, Maiara, and Lucas, Léo Santana, Dilsinho, not being able to Stay and Maurilio, and Diego and-Victor Hugo, Paul and Nathan, and John, a Grandson, and Frederick. The event kicks off at 19 this Friday and you can take it with them on YouTube. Each show will have a 20 minute to 1 hr 30 min in duration. The broadcast will also be taking place concurrently at the official channel of the artist.

3. Band In Fresno

On the basis of 20 on Friday, a rock band from rio grande do sul will hold a gear all the classic songs, as well as the latest releases. An Overdose of sofrência-rock music and wish to encourage your quarentEMO, has announced that the link to the site.

4. Alexandre Pires

With the beginning of the 20 the second live-WAS In the House, and passed it on YouTube, you will also be recording a new DVD in the world”. It has also launched a website to raise donations for the fight against the consquências the Covid-19.

6. One World: Together at Home

On the basis of 21a festival, with names such as Lady Gaga, Paul McCartney, Elton John, Billie Eilish, and Finneas, Lizzo, Stevie Wonder, John Legend, Eddie Vedder, Kacey Musgraves, J Balvin, Keith Urban, Alanis Morissette, Lang Lang, and Andrea Bocelli, Maluma will be broadcast on several tv channels, including Youtube, from the post-mortem takes place, and the GloboPlay.

To live, This is the Bbq that is scheduled for 22h15 on the sabbath day. The transfer shall be made on the YouTube video of the companions. And for those who want more, the show is still in the application-that is Fernando’s, and the Brand will be launching during the show.

8. Henrique e Juliano

Even the legendary Roberto Carlos, came in the wake of the lives. The broadcast will celebrate the 79-year-old King. Set to start at 19h45, in addition to the YouTube channel of the singer, the presentation will also be broadcasted on the TV.