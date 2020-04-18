The collection of Jordan x, Cut with the Air Jordan 1’s, clothing and accessories, it is revealed to you

The collection is the Air Jordan Cut looks like it will be packed with different types of outfits.

Over the past few months, one of the artistic collaborations, the most popular in the world of tennis has been the one of the designer brand christian Dior and the Jordan Brand. It is obvious that the two presented images of their Air Jordan 1 High OG and a Low-collaboration. Now, it seems that there will be a complete collection, that offers a multitude of outfits.

Thanks to some leaks, including a photo of Him with Scott, starring in the campaign, and now we know the look and feel of this product. The post from Instagram below, you can see all the sneakers mentioned above, in addition to a jacket or neck collar, the shirt, the shorts, the shirt, button shirt, basketball, t-shirt, shoes, socks, and even a few accessories such as a heated pulse and a purse. These are all items that contain the tag ‘ Air Cut and have a color scheme that is consistent.

Originally, the collection, especially the shoes, I had to get out of this month, but due to the Coronavirus, it has all been put off. Has not yet been given a release date for the whole of the capsule collection, so keep your eyes peeled for updates, as we will provide you with all the very latest information as it becomes available.

Check out the pictures from the collection of the Air Diior below.