The creator of Riverdale, working on a teen drama from the 80’s for Quibi

Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, the creator of the Riverdale and In the Dark World of Herdevelop a drama for Quibi, set in the decade of the 1980’s. Even though Aguirre-Sacasa has become known as the show runner of Riverdale, with its twists and turns, addictive, and characterization of the wild, he has had a long career in the entertainment industry. Prior to managing one of the biggest hits on the CW, Aguirre-Sacasa wrote the shows Big Love, Just and Batman. He has also been involved in the world of comic books, and has written for such characters as While and In The Field. Aguirre-Sacasa is also a writer prolific, having published many pieces over the years.

Aguirre-Sacasa to adapt these pieces in a teen drama from the 80’s to the Quibi. In accordance with the CBRthe show runner of the Riverdale it will develop a drama based on Good Boys and True, his play in 2008, and the new streaming service. Aguirre-Sacasa will be a co – writer and executive producer of the series alongside Greg Murray, a co-writer of the Riverdale. Good Boys and True-to-follow, six people gathered in a sex tape video that began to circulate on the campus of a prep school for the children of the elite in the fall of 1988. The series is described as a thriller, exploring class and identity. None of the ad’s cast was made up to the present time.

The news about the adaptation to take place some time after the Quibi to release their content in a format that is quick. According to some estimates, is the application Quibi has been downloaded over 300,000 times in the first few days. Since then, it has been reported that the Quibi has exceeded one million downloads, which some industry analysts saw as a sign of the growth potential of the platform.

Songs, starring Liam Hemsworth and Sophie Turner in addition to a revival of Punk’d, presented by, Chance The Rapper, Quibi has already gained the headlines. The adjustment of the ” Good Boys and True, you will probably have an audience when you get, considering the popularity of the other programs that Aguirre-Sacasa.

