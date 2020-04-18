The Current War | Know about the film, which stars Benedict Cumberbatch

With its first launch scheduled for 2017, the film will The Current War (also known as The Battle of the Currents-in-Brazil) he ended up not coming to the movie theaters at the time made. In the meantime, the project is now available on streaming With Amazon Prime.

After all, what is the plot of The Next War?”

The story follows the epic story of the competition between the great inventors of the age, the industry on which the system would drive the new century. At the time, and with the support of J. P. Morgan – Thomas Edison (Benedict Cumberbatch) observe the world and lighting up lower Manhattan.

While doing so, George Westinghouse (Michael Shannon)supported by Nikola’s Forehead, saw the fatal flaw in the current design of Edison. In these circumstances you often end up sparking a war of currents, Westinghouse and Tesla by going all-in on the very risky and most dangerous alternating current.

The cast and crew of the film

The film is directed by Benedict Cumberbatch The Game of Imitation), Michael Shannon (Nocturnal Animals, The Man-of-Steel). In addition to this Katherine Waterson Alien: Covenant), Tom Holland (Spider-man: The Return Homeand Tuppence Middleton The Game of Imitation) you are on the team.

Written by Michael Mitnick (And the Donor’s Memories)the feature film is directed by Alfonso Gomez-Rejon (The Killer Is Invisible).

The scandal of Hollywood, was a bit painful for the disclosure of long –

At the time that he began to step up its promotional campaign for the movie The Current War (The Battle of the Currents-in-Brazil) it ended up being also affected by a major sex scandal that broke out behind the scenes in Hollywood as Harvey Weinstein it happened to be one of its main producers, by the side of the Timur Bekmanbetov, and Basil Iwanyk.

Case involving Weinstein showing up in an increasing manner, and the project quickly went on to lose to the date of the premiere being delayed for an undetermined period of time. Only months later, in October, 2019, which is the same as it ended up being posted upon their rights, they are to be sold.

If, however, the name of the Harvey Weinstein already turned off of the title, and it ended up with a launch, modest, and without the big highlights of the season.

Check out the trailer below:

The Current War is now available on Amazon Prime Video.

