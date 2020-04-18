The film the debt is stronger than the photo

The

debt restructuring



under foreign law will remain as a coin in the air during the next 35 days, before falling to the side of an uncertain agreement with private creditors or to other

default real,



that would complicate seriously the recovery of the argentine economy when the end -no one knows how long – the

global pandemic



the

Covid-19.



After the announcement of the proposed Government’s unilateral, it is now known that includes a grace period (three years) and removed from capital (to 5.4%, equivalent to US$3600 million) lower than expected, to change from an aggressive reduction of the coupon average of interest (0.5% per annum in 2023, until reaching 2.33% in the following years) to avoid payments by nearly US$38.000 million. But the holders of

bonds



will only be able to calculate the net present value of that would be in the exchange when you know, through the letter girl published last night, the repayment terms of the new securities; if it is capitalized or not the interests of the grace period or if it could arise some “sweetener” such as a coupon tied to the GDP (despite its dubious record), to pass through the impending period of abstinence before the scarcity of reserves.







The only certainty in this sense departed from the lips of

Martin Guzman.



“Today we can not pay anything,” said the virtual minister of

Public Debt,



a couple of weeks had already arranged for the postponement until the end of the year, of the obligations with argentine law. That statement confirms that, for the first time in its management, not be paid next Wednesday 22nd the expiration of interest of a bond under foreign law (three series of the Global, for US$500 million) and will open a period of 30 days before the Argentina to be formally declared in default. If until the 22 of may did not come to an agreement with the majority of the

bondholders



(with collective action clauses, which require 66% or 75% of membership, depending on the case), you will trigger the provisions of acceleration of payment of all titles and claims trial before foreign courts, the more the appetite of the

“vulture funds”.



This would be only the beginning of a movie already seen, whose remake now includes the uncertainty in world markets caused by the

pandemic,



countries with greater resources seek to mitigate with massive rescue packages in the midst of a strong volatility.

That’s why the opinions are divided among specialists. There are those who argue that the proposal, surveyed informally by Guzman with the large investment funds, will be rejected due to the strong remove of interest. And those who think that those four weeks to open a space of negotiation to reach a consensus, since there is so much money at stake and risks to the two parties. In the second group, the economist Miguel Kiguel (former secretary of Finance), do not believe that it is a final offer and represents that the definition could arrive “five minutes before the 22 of may.”

Meanwhile, the government of Alberto Fernández will seek to capitalize on the photo on Thursday in Olive trees, with Cristina Kirchner and 18 governors of the ruling party and the opposition sitting at the rectangular table as a show of political support, although most of them were unknown previously to the proposal.

With this mise en scene similar to that of “Argentina United” against the coronavirus, will now try to move this epic to the renegotiation of the debt. If there is no agreement, the enemies will be the private creditors and, by character transitive, those who may question the strategy designed by the Casa Rosada. Even so, the former minister Alfonso Prat-Gay was not deprived of remember yesterday that at the output of the default partial of 2016 had agreed to a removes 60% of the share capital and a reduction of interest at 2.9%, with the caveat that it was pre-negotiated with external creditors.

To reinforce this emerging political narrative, the PowerPoint broadcast shortly after by the Ministry of Economy does not just sum the total debt in dollars and in pesos (even the collapsed intrasector public), but notes that the potential

savings



of interests of this year (US$4500 million) is equivalent to 387.000 respirators of national industry or to the payment of the IFE (Household Income of Emergency) to 29 million people, among other items. But it goes further, by projecting the savings of the period 2020-2025 (US$34.100 million) and relate it with the purchase of 2.9 million respirators, that in that hypothetical case would be a health catastrophe.

Against the tradition of peronist-team, this time is exculpated, the International Monetary Fund, which happens to be an ally after its new managing director, Kristalina Georgieva, avalara that argentina’s debt is unsustainable as it all fit additional tax up to 2023 and ask for a shared effort to private creditors using take away significant capital and interests. According to the President, the role of the agency will be to review and audit the situation in argentina. But the IMF should also postpone maturities for US$44.000 million concentrated mostly between 2022 and 2023, and it seems difficult without the Government present an economic program for the medium term.

Those who spin fine indicate that the

board



(where they decide the developed countries, with the USA at the head) has not yet pronounced on this re-profiling. A first indication could be the response of the Paris Club to order argentina to postpone for one year US$2100 million that expire in may and to reduce the rate of 9% per year, negotiated in 2014 by the then minister Axel Kicillof. Although yesterday there was an encouraging rise in argentine bonds of shorter duration, and the country risk fell to 3487 points in a day favorable for the markets, the film of the debt can have two endings.

With an eventual redemption, the key depends on the value that achievement of the new titles (

exit yield



in the jargon), which should be significant. But in the case of a default, Argentina would remain without access to financial markets for several years, which will affect public and private investments, as well as guarantees and financing for exports, which will make it more difficult out of the stagflation and reduce the modest growth in GDP (by 1.5/2% per annum) projected by Guzman before the pandemic.





