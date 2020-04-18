The houses of the dreams of the whole world, I would love to go to the quarantine

In spite of the many creative alternatives for play inside your home, be quarantined (even if it’s extremely necessary at present) it is not always easy. But, what if you spent that time in the house of your dreams? We selected eight places in the world where being stranded would be more than you can afford to, it would be nice, that’s great, that cannot be surpassed. Check it out:

The most expensive house in the United States

No one can ever get bored of this property, which has come to be for sale for $ 250 million. In addition to a panoramic view of the Los Angeles area, the property has an infinity-edge swimming pool, 25 meters long, cinema, a bowling alley, a spa, a golf course, and even a room for the sweets.

The castle from Downtown Abbey

Even though the the opportunity to stay at the castle in the series has come only in 2019continue on dreaming. The landscape of the british royalty has no less than 300 rooms, all decorated in a whimsical way, and the 400 acres of green space – and the desire of anyone who loves to be outdoors.

Island Of Necker

Privately owned by the billionaire Richard Branson, owner of Virgin group, the island is, typically, receive guests, – you can choose to rent one room or the entire island. It’s not so there’s only 22 people at any one time you can enjoy paradise in the middle of the British Virgin Islands. Imagine being one of those lucky people right now? You will spend your days practicing water sports, dip into the blue turquoise waters and relaxing in the spa.

Gaudí’s La Pedrera

Lovers of architecture would love to spend their quarantine at the iconic (and unusual) the construction of the eixample neighbourhood in Barcelona, which was officially known as the The Casa Milà. In addition to the famous tourist attraction of the city is Spanish, the property is also the residence of some of the very few lucky ones. Honestly, it would not be possible to go out to the terrace where the sculptures of the artist, and view 360 degree views of Barcelona.

Chateau d ‘ Estoublon

Those who like to splurge it would be at home, in the construction of the secular in the French region of Provence. At 500 acres, the property has an outdoor pool, a sauna, a Turkish, a theatre, a lake, and still produces wine and olive oil. Normally, it is open to visitors for tours, but it’s also possible to get to the castle, just for you on Airbnb.

The mansion of The Great Gatsby

Imagine that you live in as the protagonist of a millionaire’s literary classic, played in the film by Leonardo DiCaprio. The house in Long Island, New York, have no less than a 5-million-square-foot, multiple swimming pools, a private lake, tennis court, sauna and even a japanese garden. At the least, glamorous.

The home of the rapper Drake, the

The artist is afraid of the internet, when you show your home in Toronto, ontario, Canada, in the music video Toosie Slide. And that’s just on the property, a 46 thousand square meters, as Drake follows the orphaned, to the envy of many men. With the decoration in addition to luxurious, a detail that called my attention: the rapper that has built a kind of professional basketball inside the house.

Watch the clip:

The Villa Florimar

In the middle of the nature, this villa with private on the island of Bali would be the next ideal place for those looking to relax in front of the times, a source of concern. Everything about this place – the decor, the pool, the lounge chairs, and green space – inspired peace of mind. And the best thing is that you can really enjoy this place, after all that spending, of course), since it is available on Airbnb.

