The ISRAEL 2021 Package to rome with flights and hotel for 12 monthly payments of$ 249

His dream is to get to know Jerusalem? Or are you just waiting for an opportunity to visit one of the oldest cities in the world? Because it was his time. The Hurb have a special offer with packages starting from 6 nights in the city, which is considered sacred by followers of three major religions existing at the time. The trip out to 2021 and includes lodging and airfare for less than$ 3000!

The offer is part of a promotional package from the Hurb is named the Package for the Date to be Flexible. It works like this: you buy a package and you will receive an e-mail with a form to fill out with three suggestions for a date, within a period of time that is available – in this case, between the months of march and November 2021 (except for the month of July, and is expected to return to the agency about the possibility of a book on each one of them. The return made up to 45 days prior to the earliest date suggested for you, with all of the information, data, and flight data to confirm this.

In Jerusalem, you can visit the Old Town, which is listed by UNESCO as a World Heritage site, where you may want to visit grocery stores, markets, and shops of various kinds, which are typical of the merchants of old. Also, you can visit the Tower of David, and the Basilica of the Holy Sepulchre, the western Wall, and much, much more. There are also other points to outside the walls of the Old City, such as the Mount of Olives, the Holocaust Museum, and the Mount Zion, and much, much more.

Also known as the City of the Hurb is a travel agency in the brazilian which was founded in January of 2011, and it already has more than 20 million travelers were registered, which were more than 35 thousand of destinations around the world.

The mission is to make your travel simpler, more in, the Hurb priority at affordable prices, and its main product is the sales rate at the hotels, but also deals with flight tickets, sightseeing, transportation, and much, much more.

In addition to the exclusive benefits to the agency and allows for payment via bank transfer, installment payment, in up to 12 monthly payments interest-free and cancellation-free.

Most of the 12 million followers on Facebookthe Hurb has stamp, Disney, Select,, that is, the agency is part of a group of operators that represent to the Walt Disney World Resort in Brazil is entitled, therefore, to overcome the packets for that specific destination as sought-after. These packages include tickets, accommodation in the hotels in Disney, dining in the local restaurants, transportation, cruises, and content on Disney’s exclusive.

Take advantage of the opportunity to get to know Jerusalem at a special price, in spite of the high dollar. The Hurb is promotion for 6 nights for us$ and 2,999, you can divide in 12 times without any extras on the deposit slip or on the memory card. The price includes flights and accommodation at the Hotel Palatin, or another hotel of the same category: standard 3 stars hotel. Your flight will depart from Sao Paulo and Rio de Janeiro.



