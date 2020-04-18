The ‘Live Aid’ from the coronavirus: where do you see the ‘One World: Together at ‘ Home’ Culture

Live Aid was a concert in the history of perhaps the most famous in the history of pop. The The New York Times calculated the public at the time, about 1.5 billion people. It was broadcasted to 72 countries worldwide. They were a couple of shows together in London and Philadelphia on 13 July 1985. The presentation of each group, I could not pass up the 18th-minute. The biggest rock stars of the time performed. The show Queen will be remembered forever and ever ” (pulled with two minutes and set to 20), which is said to have been one of the most important moments in the history of rock music. All of it was organized by Bob Geldof, the leader of the group the Boomtown Rats. Have been raised to us $ 100 million to fight famine in Africa.

All of this is a reminder, is beside the point, because this is the sabbath that happens One World: Together at Homethat is, using a so-called Live-Aid, from the time of the coronavirus. In the paper, Bob Geldof, is held by Lady Gaga, who was the principal promoter. The singer picked up the book and joining the big names of the pop of all time since the young girl Was Eilish (up to 18 years of age) to the old-timer, Paul McCartney (77 years old), who had been at Live Aid in 1985.

Lady Gaga has had the support of the international organization, a Global Citizen, and working with the World Health Organization. The goal is to raise funds to fight the pandemic and to make an appeal to philanthropists, corporations, and Governments to provide the money.

What is the time in Brazil. The concert starts at 15h on Saturday. During the first few hours, you will be given a voice in the health-care staff, they will be reminded of the security measures, and if you will follow the messages of celebrities: Victoria Beckham, Samuel L Jackson, Megan Rapinoe, Matthew McConaughey, Oprah Winfrey,… and The performances start at 20h, will be led by three of the most important figures in north american television, Jimmy Kimmel, Jimmy Fallon, and Stephen Colbert). The show is going to about the 23.

Where to watch it. In Brazil, it will broadcast the shows on the channel Multishow, Globo, Globo, Play, Sony, AXN, MTV, Comedy Central, E! Entertainment, and Paramount to the Channel.

Those who presents itself. The artists will be connecting from their homes, and their presentations will be brief, and most of them are in the acoustic format.

The list is a long one:

Paul McCartney

The Rolling Stones

Chris Martin

Was Eilish

Stevie Wonder

Taylor Swift

At the time

The Killers

Christine And The Queens.

Pharrell Williams

Jennifer Lopez

Andrea Bocelli

J Balvin

Lizzo

John Legend

Elton John

Billie Joe Armstrong

Eddie Vedder

Alicia Keys

Sam Smith

Maluma

Ricky Martin

Becky G

Adam Lambert

Annie Lennox

Billy Ray Cyrus

Black Coffee

Camila Cabello

Celine Dion

Common

Jack Johnson

Juanes

Keith Urban

She

Lady Antebellum

Lang Lang

LL Cool J

Luis Fonsi

Michael Buble

Sherly Crow

Zucchero

