The ‘Live Aid’ from the coronavirus: where do you see the ‘One World: Together at ‘ Home’ Culture

Live Aid was a concert in the history of perhaps the most famous in the history of pop. The The New York Times calculated the public at the time, about 1.5 billion people. It was broadcasted to 72 countries worldwide. They were a couple of shows together in London and Philadelphia on 13 July 1985. The presentation of each group, I could not pass up the 18th-minute. The biggest rock stars of the time performed. The show Queen will be remembered forever and ever ” (pulled with two minutes and set to 20), which is said to have been one of the most important moments in the history of rock music. All of it was organized by Bob Geldof, the leader of the group the Boomtown Rats. Have been raised to us $ 100 million to fight famine in Africa.
All of this is a reminder, is beside the point, because this is the sabbath that happens One World: Together at Homethat is, using a so-called Live-Aid, from the time of the coronavirus. In the paper, Bob Geldof, is held by Lady Gaga, who was the principal promoter. The singer picked up the book and joining the big names of the pop of all time since the young girl Was Eilish (up to 18 years of age) to the old-timer, Paul McCartney (77 years old), who had been at Live Aid in 1985.
Lady Gaga has had the support of the international organization, a Global Citizen, and working with the World Health Organization. The goal is to raise funds to fight the pandemic and to make an appeal to philanthropists, corporations, and Governments to provide the money.
What is the time in Brazil. The concert starts at 15h on Saturday. During the first few hours, you will be given a voice in the health-care staff, they will be reminded of the security measures, and if you will follow the messages of celebrities: Victoria Beckham, Samuel L Jackson, Megan Rapinoe, Matthew McConaughey, Oprah Winfrey,… and The performances start at 20h, will be led by three of the most important figures in north american television, Jimmy Kimmel, Jimmy Fallon, and Stephen Colbert). The show is going to about the 23.
Where to watch it. In Brazil, it will broadcast the shows on the channel Multishow, Globo, Globo, Play, Sony, AXN, MTV, Comedy Central, E! Entertainment, and Paramount to the Channel.
Those who presents itself. The artists will be connecting from their homes, and their presentations will be brief, and most of them are in the acoustic format.
The list is a long one:
- Paul McCartney
- The Rolling Stones
- Chris Martin
- Was Eilish
- Stevie Wonder
- Taylor Swift
- At the time
- The Killers
- Christine And The Queens.
- Pharrell Williams
- Jennifer Lopez
- Andrea Bocelli
- J Balvin
- Lizzo
- John Legend
- Elton John
- Billie Joe Armstrong
- Eddie Vedder
- Alicia Keys
- Sam Smith
- Maluma
- Ricky Martin
- Becky G
- Adam Lambert
- Annie Lennox
- Billy Ray Cyrus
- Black Coffee
- Camila Cabello
- Celine Dion
- Common
- Jack Johnson
- Juanes
- Keith Urban
- She
- Lady Antebellum
- Lang Lang
- LL Cool J
- Luis Fonsi
- Michael Buble
- Sherly Crow
- Zucchero
Information about the coronavirus:
Click to follow the coverage in real-time, minute-by-minute, for the crisis of the Covid-19;
The map of the coronavirus in Brazil and in the world, so do the cases on a day-to-day, on a country-by-country;
– What can you do to protect yourself? Questions and answers about the coronavirus;
Your guide to living with a person who is infected with a coronavirus;
Click to subscribe to the newsletter, and to follow daily coverage.
Due to the exceptional circumstances, the christian COUNTRY that is providing all of its digital content for free. The information related to the coronavirus will remain open as long as it persists, the severity of the crisis.
Dozens of journalists are working without rest to bring you the coverage, the more accurate of the pandemic, and to fulfill its mission of service to the public. If you want to support our journalism, you can do it for 1 euro on the first of the month (10 euros) from the end of June). Go to the facts, and subscribe to EL país.
Sign up