The Marvel’s plans for a new movie of the Avengers are revealed

Then, in September of 2019 at the latest, and Sony and Disney agreed to co-produce the third installment of the Spider-Man, as yet untitled, directed by Tom Holland. This also opened up the opportunity for the Spider-Man from Holland, to appear in an upcoming movie, the a team of MCU, but the initial announcement suggested that he would come back for just one movie, a solo added to the Marvel universe.

If Spider-Man is wrapped in a film of the magnitude of the New Avengers, Peter Parker could have a bigger role than the one stated above. Given that the Avengers has always determined the direction of the MCU, and it is only logical that a movie of the New Avengers team would do the same thing in a post-Avengers: Ultimatum.

So, if Spider-Man is involved with the New Avengers, it could have a major impact on the direction that the MCU will run at the front. However, we will not be sure until Disney make an official statement on the future of the Avengers, and Spider-Man into the MCU.