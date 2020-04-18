The San Diego Comic-Con confirms that the cancellation is due to a new coronavirus

At the San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) is one of the largest conventions of pop culture in the world, and it’s one of the big questions from the fans, and the industry looked as if it really happened, because the organizers still kept the mystery to his accomplishment with the market as a whole is stopped, and the major events moving. This Friday (the 17th), in a press release finally over, with the intention of there will be no issue this year and the next year it was scheduled from the 22nd to the 25th of July. This is the first time this has happened in the 50 years of the show.

At SDCC it was scheduled to take place from the 23rd to the 26th of July. “The continuous monitoring of the guidelines of health, and the recent statements by the governor of California has made it clear that it would not be safe to proceed with the plans for this year,” organizers said. As well as the transport and energy sectors from all around the world, there will be a big impact for local businesses, since most of the movement has registered some 130-thousand people in the last few years.

Anyone who has purchased the passport, you can request a full refund or transfer your badge to SDCC to 2021 — you can do this on its own official web site. Those of you who have booked hotels via onPeak, the service, in partnership with the event, you will also have your deposit returned to you. “Extraordinary times require extraordinary measures, and even sad, to take such action, and we know that this is the right decision. We are looking forward to the time when we can all see each other again in the community that we all love and enjoy,” adds the note.

Source: – The Verge