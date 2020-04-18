The single is three years old, Halle Berry says her love life: ‘I’m Not in a hurry’ – 18/04/2020

Actress Halle Berry, 53-year-old, he took part in an interview on Instagram with the journalist Lena Waithe throughout the years. She said that he is happy without a regular partner since the 2016 olympics, when it was divorced from French actor Olivier Martinez.

He began by stressing the importance of devoting himself to children, Nahla, from 12 years ago, and Maceo, of the 6. “I’m learning a lot by being with them. They are the best in the industry for me at the moment,” he said.

The actress also confessed that, after the divorce, did not intend to remain single for a very long time. “I knew it was going to last for at least a year. But this time it took two years, which has led to three of them. I’m in as well, because I think that in the next relationship, and I’ve got a better chance to attract and choose the right one for me. I took the time to think about what is important.”

“I don’t feel the need for a relationship or to rush into, or take on something that is not completely right for me,” he said.