The star of the Blind Spot, it will return to Marvel comics after the end of the series? Here

Lady Sif, played by Jaimie Alexander on “Thor” and ” Thor: The Dark World, gone from the franchise, from the God of Thunder before Thor: Ragnarok. Reportedly, scheduling conflicts (among other things) prevented us from being able to return to Alexander’s in the MCU, since she had to shoot Blindspot – Blind-Spot at the same time that Thor: Ragnarok has begun on their recording.
However, the Lady Sif is a very important for the mythology of the norse, and the history of a character to warrant a return to the franchise. In addition to this, rumors have pointed to the return of Alexander to the MCU.
According to the rumors, of recent via show business Cheat Sheet), the Alexander will return as Lady Sif in ” Thor: the Love and the clap of Thunder. Sif supposed to help you, Jane Foster, and the Valkyrie is the defending New Asgard from the threat that will arise. However, as with Jaimie Alexander do you feel about coming back? The actress is fond of the idea. As noted by Cinema Blend, Jaimie Alexander, expressed his interest in returning to the franchise, when the discussion about who is the love interest of the Valkyrie comes out of the social media sites. Fans of the Marvel comics, they are freaking out with the fake Robert Downey Jr
Alexander replied to a topic in Twitter is about the queen of the Valkyrie; as the ruler of New Asgard, Valkyrie, you will need a queen to an equally powerful, intelligent and with a strong will. Alexander raised his hand to her as an option for those who would be better for the role than the Sif? While the fans were upset that the Lady Sif was not able to appear in Thor: Ragnarok, and they should be thankful that the scheduling conflicts have prevented his return, as he is likely to have died from the side-by-side with the Three Warriors, (when the Hela and killed them in a matter of seconds. It is likely that, due to scheduling conflicts, the character is still alive, but if she does return, what it will do for the narrative? In the comics, she’s married to Me. Although, Lady Sif will be the love interest in the Valkyrie, and the fans are always complaining about the lack of chemistry between Thor, Chris Hemsworth, and Jane, and Natalie Portman. That is, the MCU would decide to join Me with a character that is the one with the vangloriava to have a chemical foundation: the Alexander. Lady Sif and Thor are married in the comic books, and some fans would argue that it is a dynamic, romantic, between the two, it was stated in ” Thor: The Dark World, but I never had the chance to grow and develop because of the issues of the agenda thereof. Keanu Reeves is a super-hero in the film, from the directors of the Avengers and Ultimate
Considering that the Lady Sif has such a prominent role in the mythology of the norse, most of them agreed that she should have had more of a focus, prominent in the MCU – on a journey, a narrative, and a dynamic character that reflects its value. As the Lady Sif has not yet received such a justification in the film – and Alexander is keen to return to it, the MCU has a chance to fix it. However, it remains to be seen if the movie will deviate from the comics or followed them in the hope of securing a better chemistry between the main characters. In the MCU, he could give her an arc that does not involve any bond to be romantic, at the end of the day. I Love, and the Thunder will reach the theatres on the 18th of February, in the year 2022.
