The stars of High School Musical, Beyonce, and Ariana Grande join in on the music of the Series. Here are the clips

The network to the american ABC introduced on Thursday night (16/4), a musical special called “Disney’s Family Singalong,” in that it stars the famous from the Disney-interpret their greatest hits from the repertoire of the studio. Various clips from the event have been made available on YouTube and can be viewed below.

One of the highlights was the song that reunited the original cast of “High School Musical” via telechamada. The main characters of the famous franchise, they did sing together – remotely – to the classic “We’re All in This Together”, which became a sort of anthem to be quarantined in the united states. Everyone, except Zac Efron, who had been missing in the other live reunion of the class.

At this time, at the very least, it was to show the performance of the colleagues, they say that Efron is not a very good singer, and, rumor has it, it would have been dubbed for us television drama.

Ashley Tisdale, Vanessa Hudgens, Monique Coleman, Lucas Grabeel, Corbin Bleu, and director Kenny Ortega went to the classic franchise, and they were followed in the interpretation of the collective for the actors of the new series is based on the attraction of the original “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series”, as well as members of the “top-down” and “The Raven”.

“Disney is a Family Singalong,” also played the music of the stars, Ariana Grande, Christina Aguilera, Demi Lovato, Josh groban’s hairstyles, and Games, in addition to the duo of Josh Gad, and Luke Evans as the villains in “beauty and The Beast”, and Darren Criss, as a representative for the “Glee” (Disney bought the Fox, isn’t he?).

While it does not have starred in a series of Disney Games has a connection to the studio through the story of “The Lion King”. In turn, Ariana, who sang a song from the animated movie “Hercules”, and has a successful career and in 2010 as a day of “Victorious” and its spin-off “Sam & Cat”. Already, Demi Lovato starred in two television drama “Camp Rock” with the Jonas Brothers and his / her own show, “Sunny Among Stars” Sunny with a Chance). Josh groban’s hairstyles she performed in “beauty and the Beast,” and also starred in two movies, “The Muppets” was Disney’s. To top it off, Christina Aguilera, shakira, in addition to singing on two versions of “Mulan”, has been revealed on the program, “Club Mickey mouse” along with Britney Spears, Justin Timberlake and actors Keri Russell and Ryan Gosling in the 1990s.

Please see below for the video version of this topic ‘ We’re All in This Together”, and other highlights of the music of the Series.