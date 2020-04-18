The Strokes lança novo album: “The New Abnormal”

The The Strokes launched in the early hours In The New Abnormalhis new full-length studio album. With nine tracks in total, the album features the already released singles, “the Brooklyn Bridge to the Chorus,” and the “Bad Decisions”. Check it out below:

In The New Abnormal this is the first album from The Strokes since Comedown Machineof the year 2013.

The band that appeared in Brazil in the first half of this year, the Lollapalooza 2020but for the sake of a pandemic of a new coronavirus, the festival has been rescheduled to December, with the participation of the The Strokes as confirmed by the organization.