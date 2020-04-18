The truth of the voice of Rodrigo Santoro in a Double Blow

At the time of the quarantine, a lot of people are taking the opportunity to see the new releases from Netflix, and movies that are older have added to their platform. That is, in the case of a Double Strike, which came to an streaming and that is making a great success.
Double strike starring Will Smith and Margot Robbie, and will also share interesting feature of the brazilian actor Rodrigo Santoro.
Check out everything about the movie, and the voice of Rodrigo Santoro. Double strike is a film that blends action, drama, comedy, and crime stories. Launched in the year 2015, the film is now one of the most-watched of the Series. The film is based in the person of Nicky, a trambiqueiro as lived by Will Smith. The character's life, giving both small and large hits, in addition to trick many people.
The scammer ends up getting involved romantically with Jeff, his disciple, played by Margot Robbie. Thinking more on his plans and amazing that the happiness of the couple, Nicky ends the relationship and leaves Jeff to the back. What is the character of Will Smith did not expect was that Jess would return years later as a real femme fatale to ruin his plan is more ambitious. At its launch in the year 2015, the Double Strike has divided the opinion of critics, but it has become a big hit among the audience. In the movie, it had a turnover of 159 billion dollars at the box office with a production budget of about $ 50 million. Although he has appeared in a large number of promotional materials to Hit, Double, Rodrigo Santoro, is basically a shill for the luxury of the film, with screen time of only a few minutes. Santoro, interprets, Rafael Joins a billion-dollar argentine sector of the race car. The character scenes have fun with Will Smith, and also, alongside Margot Robbie as Jess pretending to be his girlfriend, in the city of Buenos Aires.
One of the most iconic in the character of Rodrigo Santoro, is your luxury watch, that you end up getting ripped off by scam artists, in one of the most prominent scenes in the movie. At the time of the release of the movie, Rodrigo Santoro told the website G1 on his experience working with Will Smith. “I’ve admired him. He likes to wing it, and we improvise. To improvise in another language that is not as simple as improvising on the Portuguese language. So, it’s been an interesting challenge,” said the actor. Santoro also said he had been pleased to be able to work with the duo Glenn Ficarra and John Requa, directors, and playwrights, with whom she had already collaborated in the film of The Coup of the Year. Double strike is available on Netflix.
