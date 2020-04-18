Together at at at at at Home. In the festival’s history, which is aimed at combating the covid-19

“One World: Together at Home,” is the name of the festival was created by the World Health Organization and the Global Citizen that brings together many well-known names from the international music scene. The event, which will be curated by Lady Gaga to raise funds for the fight against the new coronavirus, and it will be broadcast live streaming for various channels on the television.

In the Uk, the event will be broadcast will be aired from Saturday to Sunday, on the 19th day of April, starting at midnight, the MTV CHANNEL, and in the Radio Business, at the same time.

Anitta, Camila Cabello, Jennifer Lopez, Taylor Swift, Celine Dion, Shawn Mendes, Alicia Keys, Sam Smith, Usher and Pharrell Williams are the latest names to confirm their participation in the event, which will also be able to keep track of through the social networks of each of the artist’s work.

Andrea Bocelli, Billie Eilish, Billie Joe Armstrong, Burna Boy, Chris Martin, David Beckham, Eddie Vedder, Elton John, Finneas, Idris, and Her Representation, J Balvin, John Legend, Kacey Musgraves, Keith Urban, county Kerry, Washington, melbourne, Lizzo, Maluma, Paul McCartney, Priyanka Chopra, Jonas, Shah, Rukh, Khan, and Stevie Wonder are a few of the other artists who are also already assured.