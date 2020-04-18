Ultimatum is more of a tragic past this memory in the Marvel comics

One lap of the Iron Man in the MCU is really going to happen. The directors, Joe and Anthony Russo have made it clear that the demise in Avengers: Ultimatum is the definitive.

In addition, the contract of Robert Downey Jr. you would have gotten away with in the Marvel universe. And with that, he should pursue a career in other productions at the theater.

A single turn as possible, at the moment, it would be in the animation: What If..? (And…?). In the drawing, it will explore the pathways to be chosen from the MCU.

Robert Downey Jr. you can be playing the character, and in a timely manner. Actor Jeff Goldblum, who lived to the Grand Master, has said that it is going to happen.

The Chief, however, you need to confirm it.

See also: