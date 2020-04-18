Warner Bros. it may not work for Zack Snyder, – News in film

Who hasn’t dreamed of the Snyder’s cut?

A lot of fans in the DC dream of the three years in the famous Snyder’s of Cut, which brings out the cut of his version of the Justice League in 2017 at the earliest. However, as long as the director he shares some of the photos from behind the scenes of the film, it seems Warner Bros. you do not want to have to stop working with Zack Snyder.

According to the publication of Cosmic Book News, inside sources from the studio say that they have no plans to release a version of the Justice League of america was directed by Snyder. In addition to this, the film would have charged US$ 20 million to finish the shoot and the request was denied.

Other than that, the valley would not be very happy with the way that the director continues to promote the release of Snyder’s Cut in their social networks, which makes the company feel it wise to release the film.

To the contrary, that it is being speculated that Snyder’s Cut will be released on the platform, serves a daily continental breakfast (Max), and the site still says that it is not the idea of the Studio. The film was, for its time, and continues to incite the curiosity of the fans by posting the photos online. The most recent show, Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot), the Flash (Ezra Miller), Cyborg (Ray Fisher), Batman (Ben Affleck) and Aquaman (Jason Momoa) who were brought together.