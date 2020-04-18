Watch the death of the Black Widow excluded in Avengers: Ultimatum

Now, fans can attend the scene of the death of the original Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson) in Upcoming Deadline and to see how different it is compared to the final version. Going to be the Ultimatefans of Marvel comics know that some of the beloved characters would die. However, they were shocked when the In he met his end just before the epic final battle of the film. To collect all the Gems on the Infinity prior to His, Natasha’s and Clint Barton will travel to Vormir to retrieve the Soul Stone. When they find out the price is to high for the Rock to win the Rock, you must lose what you love the most, the two are fighting to see who will sacrifice. Natasha takes advantage and drops to his death, much to the dismay of the fans.

The death of Natasha has sparked a lot of debate about whether it was an end to the unfair to the character. Some of them have even said that the Fight was supposed to have died, and the in fact, it was on the tv at any given time. However, the authors of the UltimateChristopher Markus and Stephen McFeely, have decided to change the unfortunate victim In, because they felt it was the right solution for your arch. Luckily, the fans didn’t see the last movie of it. The Black Widow, his much-awaited film of the ground, you will arrive to theaters in November after being postponed in may.

In the following an alternative to the death In the previously shared, Disney +, it came to the Twitter via the MCU, Perfect, Clips, & GIFs. This version is much more violent, and therefore, at the time of the fight between Clint and Natasha, and the two must battle it out against the forces of Thanos. Natasha’s shot a number of times before falling over the edge of the cliff, and even though it’s still a video with content that is violent, it can be upsetting to watch. Check it out below:

There can be little doubt that the most controversial has been the scene of Ultimateit is a lot better than the deleted one. The scene is deleted, not only offers violence to the internet (because, let’s face it, all of this stuff is very, very unnecessary), it deletes it completely from the risks of emotional distress. It is assumed that, for the moment, it is a reflection of the as for Natasha, and Clint all mean to one anotherand it is for this reason that the sacrifice of Natasha’s work. The scene is dropped, and the two barely interact, because they are too busy fighting off the foot soldiers of His. At the time, a time when the heart is between two of the best friends, it makes it just one more fight scene.

In addition to this, the scene leaves little doubt as to which of the two will be killed. Natasha is always at the front of the Fight at the border, so there can be no doubt that it will be the last one to go on top of it. It eliminates the stress. And, finally, a scene is deleted it seems more melodramatic it is the latest version. The fans may have complained about the death of Natasha, but if they had to choose one, it would probably be the one who would come to the end of the game.

