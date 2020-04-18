Wow, this got out of hand! Filtered picture of Daddy Yankee and Natti Natasha very junticos do you have a love affair?

For a long time Daddy Yankee has been listed as one of reggaetón’s most famous within the music industry, by their great hits such as: emergency Call, Limbus, Follow me and I follow you, Chaos, among others.

Like many celebrities around the world, the singer it is currently undergoing quarantine with his family on a luxurious yacht, as has been demonstrated repeatedly by their social networks.

To comply with the landfill and its time to have a closer connection with their fans, the composer day-to-day publishes in Instagram pictures, videos or live performances.

However, it is not thanks to this content the puerto rican is giving what to talk about in the networks, is because their fans decided to make viral a picture of him and of Natti Natasha very junticos.

According to their fans, the employer he is declaring his love to Natti, and she can’t control the nerves, which is why he smiles non-stop.

But what is certain is that the postcard that we quote the following: What I was saying Daddy? Time to be creative. The match I am, says the publication posted on the official account of Natti.

Among the comments also highlighted one that says: That was the first show of the year and that you were nervous, and Daddy Yankee you said you only enjoy while you’re on stage. Until the moment this image has been more than enough to stop revolutionize social networks, because now everyone is wondering Will that have an affair?