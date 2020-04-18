“Wrong my friend Javier Alatorre”: López Obrador responded to the call of TV Azteca to disobey Lopez-Gatell

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador came out in defense of the measures promoted by the undersecretary of Prevention and Health Promotion, Hugo López-Gatell, after last night the TV Azteca reporter, Javier Alatorre, asked to disobey all of the strategy to contain the crisis of the coronavirus in Mexico.
“It is a people (Hugo López-Gatell) with a lot of preparation, is a scientist, is a responsible man, honest. We have all the confidence, is supported by a group of specialists, scientists, researchers of the national system,” he said in an afternoon message to the mexican head of state.
López Obrador supported fully the decisions taken by the member of his cabinet, who is a specialist in the management and control of pandemics.
“Politicians are not todólogos, that’s why I think that wrong my friend Javier Alatorre last night, not called to ask if dr. Hugo López-Gatell, was an attitude not well thought out; because Javier is a good person, made a mistake, as mistakes happen to all and made use of their freedom to express themselves”, he added.
AMLO asked not to promote a political lynching after the unfortunate comments made by the announcer of TV Azteca, as this can be a drain on the community in the difficult times that we have.
But he reiterated the need to follow the indications of López-Gatell, and mentioned: “it is Not good call to not listen to Hugo López-Gatell, he is an authority, he represents us, I feel represented by him and my family.”
The mexican head of state asked to trust in the strategies in the field of health and rescue for the economy to overcome the crisis of the coronavirus: “We’re going to come out ahead, already missing little, let us not be discouraged and continue complying with the recommendations that we make to the specialists, it is for the good of our people, it is for the good of our nation.”
On measures to boost the economy, the mexican president said that he is already working on the supports for the 60% of the households, especially located in the lower class and a half, but then think of the other social strata.
Assured that it will intensify the delivery of benefits, until the completion of the distribution of 3,000,000 of credits to the formal and informal economy; it also will advance the payment for students and the granting of aid for the field.
Last night the communicator Javier Alatorre recommended in his newsletter for Azteca News “not if Hugo López-Gatell” environment the figures on deaths per COVID-19 in the country.
Alatorre said during the transmission of Facts Night that the conferences and numbers of the undersecretary of Prevention and Health Promotion national they became irrelevant.
“Like all nights, the deputy minister of Health, Hugo López-Gatell led the conference on the #Covid_19 in Mexico. But their numbers and their lectures because they became irrelevant. Is more, is what we say with all his words, already do not listen to Hugo López-Gatell,” said the driver completely live and in the chain of the national public.
The driver revealed that it was the same Gatell who allegedly he accepted their falsehood during an interview with the environment The Wall Street Journal and has lost the confidence of the different governors to the length and breadth of the Republic.
These words were released minutes later by the Twitter account of Azteca Noticias, where he tweeted the letters of the request of Javier Alatorre together with the video of the controversial statements.
Since then the topic has been one of the most commented in social networks, where the debate has reached politicians, experts and civil society, who challenged the recommendation of Alatorre as serious and irresponsible.