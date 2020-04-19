A death in the Guardians of the 3 – and the all-New Avengers team in Captain Marvel 2

During the question and answer session with fans on Instagram, James Gunn (director of the films the Guardian, and the new The Squadron’s Suicide), he stated that somebody is going to die Guardians of the Galaxy 3 – the production of the MCU, is still without a scheduled date of release.

Of course, While it may be referring only to the death of a minor character or a villain. However, since this is the last feature of the triad to team galactic, we must not be surprised if some of the heroes of the franchise, to really say good-bye.

In addition to this, in the same conversation with the fans, the director was limited to the claim that there are no plans for a Guardians of the Galaxy 4.

Rumor has it: New Like, may be displayed on the Captain Marvel 2

Depending on the source of the MCUCosmicthe Marvel Studios be planning the introduction of version 2.0 of the main staff of the USING in Captain Marvel 2 (debut on the 8th of July, in the year 2022). In this case, we are talking about the introduction of the The New Avengers of the franchise.

Below is what it said on the website:

The rumor going around now is that Captain Marvel (2) shall prepare the scene for the stories that will be told in New Avengers, as well as in Captain America: Civil War in 2016, has been set up with the status quo of the team for the Upcoming Infinite War two years later.

By the end of the next length of the Universe, Cinematic, Marvel – The Black Widow it goes to the cinemas and the brazilians, on the 5th day of the month of November. The following executive summary:

The spy thriller is full of action-from Marvel Studios, and Natasha Romanoff – the Black Widow – faced on the sides, darker in the past. Especially when it comes to a conspiracy, is dangerous, linked to its history. Haunted by a force that isn’t going to stop until you beat it, Natasha has to deal with his past as a spy, and the relations are broken up, that she had left behind long before he became an Avenger.

Scarlett Johansson reprises her role as Natasha/Black Widow. Florence Pugh stars as Yelena. David Harbour and interprets Our/The Guardian, Red, you, and Rachel Weisz lives in Melina. The film is directed by Cate Shortland and produced by Kevin Feige.